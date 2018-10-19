Two years ago, Bryan Mattingly was ready to give up.
His mother died, he lost his job, car and home, became addicted to alcohol and suffered from depression.
Reluctantly, the 55-year old Army veteran sought Charleston's Veteran Affairs office for assistance. They placed him in a homeless shelter and helped him find a job.
"The short of it is I've been sober for two years. ... I see my kids every day. I got my own apartment," Mattingly said.
Records indicate that although the number of homeless veterans slightly increased across the country, it dropped in South Carolina. In 2017, there were more than 40,000 homeless veterans across the nation — an uptick from 39,400 in 2016, according to estimates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In South Carolina, the number of homeless veterans decreased from 738 in 2016 to 480 in 2017, according to HUD.
Mattingly is one of several veterans and community members who've benefited from homelessness efforts like the annual Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Stand Down Against Homelessness initiative. Now in its 19th year, the effort provides resources for people who need housing, employment, medical attention or just some help to get back on their feet.
On Friday, guests also stood in line for free haircuts, flu shots, HIV tests, and food. One veteran who fell ill received immediate attention from medical staff before an ambulance arrived to help.
Four years ago, the event moved from North Charleston's Park Circle to the Community Resource and Referral Center, also in the city. While the initiative is once a year, the site is open year-round as a one-stop shop for veterans who need shelter, medical attention and other aid.
The event itself is seeing a decline in attendees each year as well. When it first started, there were well over 2,000 attendees, said Dr. Hugh Myrick, chief of mental health service at the VA.
Last year, the event saw 247 people and expects to see over 200 total again this year.
It's some indication that the VA is "doing (its) part," Myrick said.
Homelessness can be caused by a variety of issues, including mental health issues, substance abuse and other things like losing a job or relationship problems.
The medical center, which has five clinics that extend to Myrtle Beach, has made efforts to address the dilemma by increasing its homelessness program staff from 15 to 60 members and its mental health department from 62 to over 300 in the past decade.
There is also a heavy emphasis on helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, Myric said. The center offers tele-mental health treatment where patients can talk with a physician or psychiatrist without physically coming to the hospital.
"Housing alone is never just going to be the answer," Gyrick said. "It's got to be all the other stuff you put around the housing."
Helping the area's homeless is a community effort. The American Red Cross, Goodwill Industries, One80 Place, and several others participated extended a helping hand on Friday.
Kathy Gebhard, a volunteer from SPAWAR, served in the Marine Corps for over eight years. She recalled growing up in North Carolina and witnessing military families who could only afford to eat potatoes for dinner.
On Friday, she handed out free lunches.
"I think its important to always donate what time you can to help out your community," Gebhard said.