Vehicle fire blocks I-26, all eastbound lanes

A vehicle fire has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 26, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Officials say the fire broke out on I-26 East at approximately 5 a.m., two miles past Exit 194 between Jedburg Road and N. Maple Street.

Nine vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple vehicles were on fire, Trooper Nick Pye said. It is still unclear what started the crash.

The Dorchester County Fire Department is responding to the scene.

“I would anticipate I-26 being shut down for an extended period of time,” Pye said. “We do have a detour is set up. Vehicles are exiting at Exit 194 and can go on either Highway 78 or U.S. 176.”

It is unclear how long it will take crews to clear the scene.