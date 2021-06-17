Vandalism mars fire station dedicated to 9 killed in 2007 furniture store blaze

Vandals defaced the City of Charleston's Fire Station No. 11 in West Ashley on the eve of the anniversary of the deadly Sofa Super Store blaze.

Charleston police officers were dispatched the morning of June 17 to the station at 1835 Savannah Highway after learning of damage to the property, according to an incident report.

Battalion Chief Gregory James Willson Chesher told the officers the building was struck by gunfire several times. Two bullet impacts were located on the building's glass doors and two more impacts were found in the upper windows.

Compacted bullets and partial bullet jackets was found at the scene, the report states.

A news conference about the vandalism is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

The vandalism comes on the heels of the city's memorial to the nine firefighters killed on June 18, 2007, while fighting a blaze at the Charleston Sofa Super Store.

A small trash fire on the business's loading dock erupted into a raging inferno within the store that night. Responding firefighters battled the flames and evacuated the building before the roof collapsed, trapping the nine firefighters.

Their names were Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson.

Before the fire, a Charleston firefighter had not been lost in the line of duty since 1965, and the blaze was the greatest single loss of firefighters nationally since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Investigations launched in the fire's aftermath led to sweeping reforms in the Charleston Fire Department.

Fire Station No. 11 was built in memory of the tragedy. Nine slender windows framed by brick decorate the eastern side of the building, which faces Charleston Nine Memorial Park.

Eman Mubarak Brown, 33, was arrested last summer for vandalizing the memorial site, ripping up PVC pipe crosses from the ground and tearing American flags from their poles. She doused some of the flags in gasoline.

Mubarak pleaded guilty last month to attempted arson and was sentenced to five years in prison, but her sentence was suspended in favor of mental health court, according to court records.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said Fire Station No. 11 was scheduled to open in two to three weeks, but crews will need to assess the damage to determine whether that is still a feasible timeline.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.