A long-vacant North Charleston school building will continue its legacy of educating youths in the community.

The old Chicora Elementary School, which sits vacant in a historic and predominately African American community, soon will become the new home for Allegro Charter School of Music, a middle and high school that infuses music into its curriculum. Allegro could move in there as early as early as 2021.

The 1212 Success St. site will offer almost twice the space of Allegro's current building on the campus of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in downtown Charleston. The school has served students there for more than four years.

The North Charleston school will also house other tenants, including an arts program that includes artists' studios and a 300-seat performing arts center. An Early Learning Center operated by Metanoia, the nonprofit leading efforts to renovate the structure, will serve children up to 4 years old from low-income households.

The partnership between Metanoia and Allegro will allow Metanoia to close on a financing package for the $20 million renovation.

Metanoia also plans to use federal and state historic tax credits to pay for a part of the cost. The work will modernize the building while respecting the architectural integrity of the original Chicora school that opened in 1935.

“It’s exciting to see what has been viewed as an eyesore in the neighborhood, possibly becoming a jewel that’s polished," said the Rev. Bill Stanfield, CEO of Metanoia.

The two groups are confident that their plans will be good for the school and surrounding community.

Founded four years ago as a musical institution, Allegro aims to attract students from all demographics across Charleston County, said Andy Lyons, chairman of the Allegro Board of Directors. This is reflected among the school's 350-member student body, which Lyons said is 50 percent white and 50 percent minority.

The school also has attracted a large number of students from North Charleston.

“We wouldn’t put a school in there if students in our neighborhood wouldn't be able to attend it," Stanfield said.

North Charleston is also home to the Charleston County School of the Arts, but it differs from Allegro. Students seeking to attend SOA apply and audition for admittance. Allegro students don't audition, but they apply and are selected using a lottery system.

“I thinks that’s also a testament to our willingness to accept all," Lyons said.

Residents with close ties to the old Chicora school are welcoming the change. Chicora-Cherokee resident Tiffany Haynes attended the school years ago, and so did her daughter, who's now a senior at North Charleston High School.

Haynes has watched her old elementary school deteriorate since it closed in 2012. She is looking forward to it opening again and offering a range of programs and activities for the neighborhood.