Currently crowded into its space on the peninsula, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center plans to open new clinics in North Charleston and Myrtle Beach soon.
This past month, the VA hospital was awarded two leases: one for a Clinical Care Annex for outpatient services in the greater Charleston area and the other to consolidate outpatient care in Myrtle Beach.
VA officials know that the current facility is jammed on its 11-acre site at Bee Street.
“Space has been our biggest challenge with our rapid growth rate,” said Scott Isaacks, director and CEO of the Charleston center. “Being able to increase our physical footprint with these two leases will give us the space we need to continue providing high-quality health care services to our veterans.”
It also puts a clinic closer to growing communities in the region.
The Charleston hospital was ranked as the second-fastest growing VA in the country last year with a new patient growth rate of more than 7 percent. Annually, it sees about 75,000 veterans.
It was also the fastest-growing level 1A VA center nationwide, with a cumulative growth rate of nearly 34 percent over the past five years. Level 1A is the most complex designation, signifying the facility treats the largest volume, riskiest cases and offers more physician specialists. It also means the center has five intensive care units.
“We’ve been growing at an astronomical rate,” said VA spokeswoman Tonya Lobbestael. “A lot of that is because there are so many veterans that are moving to the area, but it’s also because we’re seeing veterans who have lived in the area for a long time, choosing VA over other health care options. We’re very thankful to have the challenge of managing that kind of growth.”
The North Charleston facility will be located on half of a 31-acre tract on Hanahan Road. The Charleston Water System had been looking to sell for nearly two years. The back parcel was sold and apartments are under construction on that site.
Carnegie Management and Development Corp. has an option to buy the other parcel from the water system and will build the Expanded Clinical Care Annex and lease it to the VA, Lobbestael said. Construction is expected to begin in early 2019 and take about two years.
The 75,000-square-foot annex will focus mainly on primary care and dental with secondary services, including mental health, select specialty care, blood collection and radiology.
The current 152-bed hospital includes six community-based outpatient clinics, a 20-bed nursing home, women’s health, and the full range of inpatient and outpatient care, including medical and surgical intensive care. There are also outpatient six clinics along the coast of South Carolina and Georgia.
“The annex is going to be an outpatient facility,” Lobbestael said. “We’ll be moving almost all primary care out of the downtown hospital, and really putting it in a much more convenient location for our patients. ... That’s going to free us up at our main medical center to really be able to expand even more our specialty care there.”
The site will also offer plenty of parking, a veteran memorial garden and “special outdoor features to give folks a place where they can reflect, honor and pay tribute to veterans,” Lobbestael said.
The new location is a mixed blessing for Wilburn Gilliard, adjutant secretary for the local chapter of the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans.
“It would be farther for me to go, so directly it wouldn’t be a help,” said the James Island resident, who has been getting services through the VA hospital since 1998. “But indirectly it would be because parking is an issue downtown.”
The other clinic, the Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic, will have 84,000-square-feet of space on Howard Avenue and Airpark Drive. It will allow for expansion of existing services in the area, including primary care, mental health, dermatology, podiatry, physical therapy, occupational therapy, prosthetics and optometry.
Both the Charleston and Myrtle Beach sites will also feature a women’s clinic and provide ample parking spaces for veterans and visitors.