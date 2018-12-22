Electric customers with South Carolina Electric & Gas got stuck paying another $2.3 billion for two unfinished nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer station in Fairfield County this year.

The state's regulators on the Public Service Commission ruled that SCE&G's parent company, SCANA Corp., could charge customers for the failed South Carolina nuclear project and approved Dominion's takeover of the utility in December.

It capped off a year-long struggle between the utility company and the Office of Regulatory Staff, the state's utility watchdog agency.

The $9 billion nuclear boondoggle was cancelled last year, but the financial fiasco continued to consume the state's political and legal systems in 2018.

The public service commission's ruling largely seals the fate of SCE&G customers, but the future of Santee Cooper, the minority owner of the failed project, remains up in the air.

The legislature is preparing to consider whether to sell Santee Cooper, a state-run utility. Meanwhile, federal law enforcement officials continue to probe the debacle and explore possible criminal charges.

Next newsmaker

Back