Use this tool to calculate how many AGEs you are eating every day

The way you cook certain foods has a big impact on how healthy that food ends up being.
Some cooking techniques like baking and frying create high amounts of substances called advanced glycation end products (or AGEs). Emerging science suggests that eating high level of AGEs causes these chemicals to build up in our tissues and over time can contribute to a number of health problems.
Below, use this this calculator created by The Post and Courier to see how many AGEs you might be eating in a typical day and browse a first-of-its-kind database of AGEs levels in different foods. Then, learn more by reading our special report about how our toxic food system is killing us.
Data for these calculations come from a 2010 study published in the Journal of American Diet Association by J. Uribarri, Helen Vlassara, et. al.