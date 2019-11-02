You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Use this tool to calculate how many AGEs you are eating every day

  • ,
    ,
    ,
  • 1 min to read

The way you cook certain foods has a big impact on how healthy that food ends up being.

Some cooking techniques like baking and frying create high amounts of substances called advanced glycation end products (or AGEs). Emerging science suggests that eating high level of AGEs causes these chemicals to build up in our tissues and over time can contribute to a number of health problems.

Below, use this this calculator created by The Post and Courier to see how many AGEs you might be eating in a typical day and browse a first-of-its-kind database of AGEs levels in different foods. Then, learn more by reading our special report about how our toxic food system is killing us.

Data for these calculations come from a 2010 study published in the Journal of American Diet Association by J. Uribarri, Helen Vlassara, et. al.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Follow Bryan Brussee on Twitter @BryanBrussee.

Tags

Product Editor

J. Emory Parker is the interactive editor at The Post and Courier. Before joining the paper in 2013, he was a molecular biologist. His focus is on blending journalism, science, and technology to tell stories in innovative ways.

Tony Bartelme is senior projects reporter for The Post and Courier. He has earned national honors from the Nieman, Scripps, Loeb and National Press foundations and is a three-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Reach him at 843-937-5554 and @tbartelme