USC won't require SAT scores for 2021 applicants, following Coastal Carolina and CofC

High schoolers applying to the University of South Carolina in 2021 won't need to stress about submitting standardized test scores that are usually required for admission.

The school announced Friday it would launch a test-optional pilot program for incoming freshmen applying for spring, summer or fall 2021 admission to the Columbia campus.

Officials say the decision to implement a test-optional policy is due to SAT and ACT testing interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We realize that this is an unusual time for students and that access to testing is not the same as before the pandemic,” Mary Wagner, the school's executive director of undergraduate admissions, said in a statement. “We want to assure students they will be considered for admission to UofSC even if they cannot sit for a test.”

More than 1,300 colleges and universities across the U.S. have implemented SAT/ACT optional admission policies, according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, a group that advocates for less standardized testing mandates.

At USC, students who apply without these scores can provide other materials "for use in the university's holistic review process," according to a news release.

The policy applies to incoming freshmen who are applying for general admission, admission into the honors college, as well as for merit scholarships.

USC's new admissions policy follows a similar decision made by the College of Charleston. The college announced last month that SAT and ACT scores would not be a requirement for fall 2021 applicants.

Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for The Citadel, said the college was considering a test-optional policy, but no formal decisions had been made. Clemson University has not yet made a decision on test-optional policies, said spokesman Mark Land, but the university is considering all of its options.

Some schools, including Coastal Carolina University and Winthrop University, opted to implement test-optional policies for those students applying to start school in August.

In April, Coastal Carolina announced it was the first public college in the state to implement a permanent test-optional policy.

More details about USC's one-year pilot program will be posted Aug. 1 on the school's admissions website.