USC trustee among finalists to become law school's new dean

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina trustee William Hubbard is among the finalists to become the next law school dean, raising possible conflict concerns a year after he was floated as a possible interim president during the college's turbulent search for a new leader.

Hubbard, a partner in the influential Nelson Mullins law firm in Columbia and a former American Bar Association president, joins two USC law professors and another from Michigan State as finalists to run the state's only public college law school. The previous dean, Robert Wilcox, stepped down after nearly a decade in charge.

Whoever takes over the law school will need to work on improving its rankings, which remain low nationally even after recent construction of a new $80 million building. USC sits 96th among law schools in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings, down five spots from the previous year.

USC's provost will choose the new law school dean. It's unclear whether music school dean Tayloe Harding, the interim provost, or William Tate, the new permanent provost coming from Washington University in St. Louis on July 1, will make the decision.

Hubbard has stepped away from his duties on the board after being announced as a dean finalist, USC said.

He did not take part in a special committee meeting Friday where trustees agreed make over its board structure in response to recent criticism from accreditors and consultants. Hubbard is not attending a board meeting next Friday where trustees are expected to decide about how to handle money shortfalls from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hubbard's inclusion as a dean finalist at a school he helps oversee will stir calls about potential conflict of interest.

Lacy Ford, dean of USC's College of Arts and Sciences who chaired the search, declined comment and referred questions to the school's communication office. The search drew 18 applicants, USC said.

Hubbard, USC's second-longest serving trustee at 34 years, did not return calls Friday.

He has been considered for university leadership positions before. When USC's board could not initially agree on a new president last year, another trustee suggested installing Hubbard as interim president.

But the board balked at the idea of naming one of their own as a university leader.

“It would look like an inside job,” trustee Eddie Floyd told The Post and Courier last year.

The board chose to go with the chancellor from USC Upstate in the interim and eventually hired retired West Point superintendent Bob Caslen.

Caslen's hiring led to a rebuke from USC's accreditors because Gov. Henry McMaster lobbied trustees to hire the three-star Army general.