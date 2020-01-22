COLUMBIA — A University of South Carolina student involved in a social media post that included a racist comment is no longer attending the school.

A university spokesman, citing privacy laws, declined Wednesday to say if the student was expelled or left on her own and did not release the student's name.

A female student posted a photo on Martin Luther King Jr. Day featuring three white women taking a selfie in a mirror with the caption “Happy (abbreviated n-word) day.” The post was discovered a day later and circulated around Twitter.

Felicia Nguyen, a USC freshman from Charlotte who re-posted the photo on social media to get the university to take action, said most of her classmates were appalled about the comment, especially coming on King Day. Nguyen said she was glad the student was no longer on campus.

"There's no reason for a post like that. It's not representative of being a Gamecock," Nguyen said. "She finally faced the consequences she deserved."

USC President Bob Caslen tweeted Tuesday that the post was "absolutely not reflective of who we are as Gamecocks. ... We value all people & seek to create an environment in which each of us feels valued. Racist messages run contrary to who we are and we can--and must-- do better."

The latest posting comes four years after another white USC student was photographed writing the n-word on a whiteboard under a list of “Reasons why USC Wi-Fi blows.” That student was suspended.

USC focused its investigation on the student who organized the photo rather than the others in the snapshot, a university spokesman said.

African Americans make up 9 percent of USC's student population in Columbia, according to the latest data available online. African Americans account for 27 percent of South Carolina's population.