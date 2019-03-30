A University of South Carolina student who was last seen early Friday in Five Points was confirmed dead by family and officials on Saturday.
Harris Pastides, the university's president, confirmed the death of Samantha Josephson.
Harris Pastides, the university's president, wrote a letter to University of South Carolina students about the difficult week for the community.
Josephson's father, Seymour, posted on Facebook about his daughter's death and his heartbreak.
"It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this," he stated. "I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten. It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this."
Josephson, 21, was last seen by friends at 715 Harden St. between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Investigators believe that shortly after 2 a.m., Josephson got into a newer model Chevrolet Impala along Harden Street, police stated. Family and friends were not able to locate her after.
Special Victims Unit investigators believe that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen getting into this newer model Chevy Impala along Harden Street. Family & friends have been trying to locate her ever since.
Josephson was in Five Points with a group of friends but left the bar Bird Dog around 2 a.m. alone, according to an article by The Daily Gamecock. She got into the Chevrolet, which she mistook for an Uber she had called.
Her Uber driver reportedly cancelled the ride after she didn't show up at her designated pick-up point, according to the Gamecock.
Alex Waelde, a former bar owner in Five Points who runs the Drinking Ticket account on Twitter spoke to The Post and Courier on Saturday.
"I was in Five Points the other day playing designated driver for some friends and I had at least three different girls come up to my car asking if I was their Uber," Waelde said. "A lot of the students, I feel, have gotten too comfortable with the college bubble and forget there are bad people out there. I wish there was a way to make a public service announcement about checking your rideshare."
Waelde, on the social media platform, called Josephson "a kind and wonderful girl that will be missed by all."
A fundraiser on GoFundMe has been set up for Josephson's family.
A GoFundMe has been setup for Sami's family to help with funeral costs and her memorial fund.
"Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death," Pastides said. "Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort."
This story is developing. Check back for more.