University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides said the school would award a posthumous degree to Samantha Josephson, the senior killed last month after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride.

"Her parents contacted me on Sunday to tell me they’re coming down for what would have been her graduation," Pastides told the Rotary Club of Aiken according to a report from the Aiken Standard, "and I said, ‘We’ll be there waiting for you.' "

Josephson, a New Jersey native, was supposed to attend law school next fall. Police have arrested a Clarendon County man with her kidnapping and death.

