Samantha Josephson called an Uber after a March night out with friends in Columbia's Five Points.
The University of South Carolina senior got into a car she thought matched the one that was supposed to pick her up.
Josephson never got home.
The 21-year-old New Jersey native's body was found 60 miles away by hunters in Newberry County less than a day after her disappearance.
Her story was a nightmare come true.
Though the man charged in Josephson's death was not an Uber driver, her family worked to improve ride-hiring practices. They started the What’s My Name Foundation, named after a question riders should ber asking drivers before getting into vehicles.
Three states — South Carolina, North Carolina and New Jersey — have passed laws that require ride-hiring services to help customers better identify their assigned drivers, such as requiring illuminated signs. New York is weighing proposals. Bills have been filed in the U.S. House and Senate.
The foundation has worked with close to 10 colleges, including USC, to post signs with ride-hiring tips — Stop/Ask/Match/Inform or SAMI, Josephson's nickname.