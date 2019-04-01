A 21-year-old University of South Carolina student who was kidnapped and killed after she mistakenly got into a car she thought was her Uber died of multiple sharp force injuries, authorities said.

The State Law Enforcement Division released the cause of death for Samantha Josephson on Monday following an autopsy.

Josephson, of Robbinsville, N.J., had been out with friends at a bar in Columbia’s Five Points when she left around 1:30 a.m. Friday to get an Uber.

Police would later find surveillance video that showed her entering a black Chevrolet Impala in front of a bar on Harden Street.

Josephson's friends reported her missing Friday afternoon after they couldn't get in touch with her.

Turkey hunters on Friday evening discovered her body in a wooded area off of a dirt road in Clarendon County, more than 60 miles east of Columbia.

Josephson had suffered wounds from her head to her feet, according to arrest warrants charging 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland with murder and kidnapping.

Early Saturday, police stopped Rowland driving a black Impala two blocks from Five Points. An officer arrested him after a short chase.

In the car, authorities said they found blood in the trunk and passenger compartment that matched Josephson's DNA. Her cell phone also was found inside the vehicle along with a container of bleach, germicidal wipes and window cleaner, according to SLED.

The car’s child-safety door and window locks were engaged and would've prevented Josephson from escaping, the warrants said.

