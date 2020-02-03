COLUMBIA — Three is a significant number for the University of South Carolina.

During Gamecock home football games, a message flashes across video screens in Williams-Brice Stadium prior to the third quarter: “You are not alone.”

Students — and oftentimes athletes themselves — point three fingers upward in remembrance of Tyler Hilinski, quarterback of the Washington State Cougars who in 2018 took his own life at the age of 21.

He wore No. 3. So does his younger brother Ryan, who plays the same position in garnet, black and white. Soon after Tyler’s death, his parents Mark and Kym launched Hilinski’s Hope, a nonprofit that promotes mental health education and awareness for student athletes.

Three is also the number of confirmed suicides by USC students since July at its main Columbia location, although officials acknowledge the figure could be higher than that on the campus of more than 34,000.

“Were there more? Possibly, but we don’t have that documented. It’s not that we’re trying to hide numbers, it’s that we’re trying to be factual,” said Deborah Beck, executive director of USC’s student health services. “The other thing is we have parents involved that don’t want us to provide that information.”

A 2017 National College Health Assessment found over a year-long period, 10 percent of USC students considered suicide, and 1.3 percent attempted it. Of the 17,000 who were treated by Beck’s offices last year, 8,200 underwent mental health screenings.

“This group has experienced a lot of trauma. They were growing up with mass shootings and anxiety, so everything has kind of played out that way. They're a lot more stressed, they have less optimism about the future, because you have students worrying about when they go into a public place, are they going to be shot at,” Beck said. “They're traumatized, and they're bringing that.”

As USC’s dean of students, one of Marc Shook’s responsibilities is chairman of an entity that develops protocols in the wake of a student death.

“We have to be very aware that contagion is a real thing, which is why we have to be very careful in what we disseminate, how we disseminate, and too often that sensitivity and awareness of the issue is perceived as, ‘You're trying to hide something,’ and that's not the case at all,” he said.

The university also has a fast-response behavioral intervention team that can be called upon 24 hours a day. The team fielded more than 670 reports between the fall 2018 and fall 2019 semesters, Shook said.

USC is in the midst of a three-year, $300,000 grant program overseen by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to develop and enhance resources for students in need of mental health help.

Pilot programs are under way at USC tracking loneliness levels among students and also giving them training to cope with major life events, from relationships ending to being denied admission into specialized areas of study.

Peer-led intervention is also part of the strategy.

“We see students’ mental health as a continuum. People with a higher sense of belonging are more well on campus, they blend in faster, they’re more likely to access services if they need it,” said Rebecca Caldwell, USC’s strategic health initiatives director. “This is the age group where mental illness often presents itself, or when folks learn they're going to live with mental health issues their whole lives, and those folks need to be resilient and learn life skills so they flourish too.”

Lawmakers are getting involved as well. State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster, filed a bill requiring all student IDs at state colleges include the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“A student’s identification card is something they have with them at all times, and I think it’s important to have the number for the hotline within reach,” Powers Norrell said. “So often, suicide occurs because a person feels a need to escape a situation that is actually temporary, but doesn’t feel temporary at the time.”

Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 48,344 suicides in 2018 — 14.2 per every 100,000 people.

“Mental health is the largest area that institutions of higher education are having to focus on today,” Shook said. “This is a reality. We work with a college-aged population. We have to take our students where they are, and we have to come up with resources to care for them.”