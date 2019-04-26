COLUMBIA — After outrage from students and faculty over the search for a new president, the University of South Carolina board of trustees decided against choosing any of their four finalists Friday and reopened the hunt for a new campus leader.
Dozens of protesters chanting, "We want answers," came to USC's Alumni Center in downtown Columbia where trustees deliberated for much of the afternoon after interviewing the finalists earlier Friday. After the decision was announced, the activists cheered outside the boardroom chanting, "This is what democracy looks like" and "U-S-C."
They were upset the presumed front runner, a former West Point superintendent, lacked the experience and personal skills to lead a major state university and the school failed to have a female presidential finalist.
The board's surprise move throws the long-running presidential search into a fresh period of uncertainty. Trustees did not speak with reporters after the meeting and efforts to reach the board chairman and vice chairman by phone were unsuccessful.
Brendan Kelly, chancellor at USC Upstate in Spartanburg, was named interim president after Harris Pastides retires at the end of July.
Robert Caslen, a retired three-star Army general and West Point superintendent, was considered the favorite to succeed Pastides, who is retiring after an 11 year-run where South Carolina's largest college saw enrollment, construction and tuition balloon after a severe recession.
Caslen's nontraditional background for a university was attractive for USC trustees who want to trim costs and slow tuition increases while trying to win more money from the Legislature and private donors. He was the only on of the four presidential finalists to have run a college.
But questions were raised about whether he was the right fit to run a flagship state public college.
Some students, faculty and community members felt the retired general came across as distant and authoritative in public meetings this week. Pastides, an epidemiologist who was the school's research vice president when he became president, earned a reputation for being personable and approachable — even letting students choose his university car.
Some students and faculty said they were upset at comments Caslen made during his open forum this week where he seemed to blame heavy alcohol drinking for sexual assault, a message taken as attacking victims.
Caslen also does not hold a doctorate degree and has not conducted research like the three other finalists who spent their careers at universities.
The other finalists received more praise from students and faculty after their interviews this week, but they were considered lacking in higher education executive experience. The board also did not pick: John Applegate, Indiana University’s system executive vice president for academic affairs; William Tate, vice president of graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis; and Joseph Walsh, vice president for research at Northwestern University.
Tate, widely considered the most engaging of the finalists, would have been USC's first African-American president if chosen.
Bitterness lingers over USC's presidential search committee failing to include a female finalist on a campus where women account for a majority of students. USC board chairman John von Lehe said Thursday that a female semifinalist withdrew from consideration.
Lyric Swinton, a junior among the student protesters, said she was overjoyed that the board ultimately chose to continue the search.
"I think that was the best result for everyone involved," said Swinton, 21. "A lot of people were very concerned about how the search was conducted after we found out there were no women finalists and a lack of minority finalists. So this is the perfect solution. We should go forward and put diversity at the forefront."
Despite intensifying disputes over the process in recent days, Swinton said she felt the response "brought us closer together as a student body."
"We brought together people from all over campus — people from different racial backgrounds, different sexual orientations, different organizations on campus, faculty members, so many people,” Swinton said. “We’re all committed to making sure the next era at this university is our best one yet.”
The next president has a tough task.
USC's enrollment has grown by 20 percent over the past decade to more than 50,000 students systemwide fueled by an uptick in out-of-state students. Tuition has risen by more than 40 percent during Pastides' tenure, in part, because the the Legislature provides near-national low in financial support to state colleges.
A construction spurt, including new law and business school buildings, has doubled USC's debt over the past decade to a half-billion dollars. And fans and alumni have high expectations for Gamecock athletic teams that play in one of the country's top sports conferences.
The new president also will need to fill some top administrative positions, including provost and chief financial officer.