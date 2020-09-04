USC renting Columbia hotel to house students with COVID-19 as testing stalls, cases rise

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina is renting an entire hotel in downtown Columbia to house students quarantined with COVID-19 as case counts continue to rise on campus.
The school, which at nearly 1,500 positive cases Friday has one of the highest COVID-19 counts of any college in the country, signed a one-month lease with Marriot’s SpringHill Suites, located in the Vista entertainment district near campus.
The cost of the contract was not immediately available but the school will cover the additional dollars rather than passing it on to students, spokesman Jeff Stensland said.
The hotel lease adds 132 rooms available for quarantining students living on campus who have tested positive for COVID-19, said Stacey Bradley, USC’s senior associate vice president for Student Affairs and Academic Support.
This brings the school’s total quarantine capacity to 609 beds, spread out between the hotel off campus, as well as the Bates West dorm and National Advocacy Center, both on campus. The school continues to work on adding more rooms.
Even with the additional beds, the quarantine space remained around 72 percent full Friday, Bradley said.
She said 200 students are expected to complete their required quarantine within the next five days, freeing up those rooms for others.
Meanwhile, the school has temporarily halted saliva testing — touted as faster and cheaper than tests that involve sticking a swab up the nostril — for students and faculty after a key staffer at its testing lab fell ill. USC did not disclose the employee’s name or the illness.
The school is working to certify and add more lab personnel.
"We identified this early on as an area that needed improvement but did not want to delay deployment of the tests to the students returning to campus," Stensland said.
Testing is expected to resume after the holiday weekend.
Stensland said there is no testing backlog. The school continues to process the nasal swab tests within 36 hours. Those are collected at the Student Health Center and at 650 Lincoln by West Columbia drug maker Nephron Pharmaceuticals within 36 hours.