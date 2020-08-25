USC quarantining 2 Greek Village houses after COVID-19 outbreak

The University of South Carolina said it is quarantining students of two Greek Village houses after several residents tested positive for COVID-19.
“We moved quickly to identify positive students and then to quarantine the impacted houses and its residents," President Bob Caslen said in a statement. "Our modeling shows that we will see an increase of cases as our students return.
The quarantine for the two unidentified houses lasts up to 14 days.
Students affected were either asymptomatic or had minor symptoms with no need for hospitalization, USC said. A small number of fraternity and sorority members, usually about 30, actually live in the houses off Blossom Street. Most members live off campus.
The houses, however, are where all members assemble for daily meals. USC did not say if the houses were off limits to nonresidents.
The state's largest college reported 90 COVID-19 cases among students in the first 20 days of August. USC had 44 active student cases as of Thursday.
"I remain confident in our ability to mitigate cases through testing, compliant student behaviors and the wearing of face coverings," Caslen said. "Our campus community can be assured that we will act quickly and decisively if student behaviors are not compliant. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our number one priority, and we will take all appropriate measures to protect and care for the members of our campus community."
