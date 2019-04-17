COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina narrowed a national search for its next president down to four candidates on Wednesday, selecting applicants from institutions in Florida, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.
One of those applicants will replace Harris Pastides, who managed the state's flagship university for more than a decade as it increased enrollment, raised tuition costs and expanded the campus.
The field of candidates include John Applegate, the University of Indiana's Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs; Robert Caslen Jr., the Senior Counsel to the President of University of Central Florida; William Tate, the Vice President of Graduate Education at Washington University in St. Louis; and Joseph Walsh, the Vice President for Research at Northwestern University.
Whoever is chosen by the USC board for the position will take over a university system with more than 50,000 students on eight campuses accross South Carolina. USC’s president is considered one of the most influential jobs in the state, overseeing a billion-dollar budget.
But the next president will also inherit a rather tense relationship with the South Carolina Legilsature, which controls funding for the state's colleges and universities.
