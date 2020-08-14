USC president says SEC appears intent to 'move forward' with football in the fall

COLUMBIA — The final call has yet to be made but University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen said Friday that the Southeast Conference seems intent on holding a fall football season amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Caslen told USC trustees that he met Thursday with the SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and other conference member presidents for an update as other conferences have begun to bail on having a fall football.

“My assessment is there appears there is an intent to continue to move forward to have a season,” Caslen said.

During that conference meeting, a SEC doctor and task force presented findings on various medical concerns from the coronavirus. Caslen said conference officials were not worried about reports of a heart condition possibly linked to COVID-19 infections because medical studies backing those findings were conducted on older patients.

When asked by trustees to compare the SEC to the decision by the Big Ten to call off fall football, Caslen said the SEC doctors highlighted the fact that the nation's Southeast region had already experienced spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases. The Midwest, where most Big Ten teams are located, is only now starting to see those higher numbers.

“Whether in the end we do (have a football season) is still up in the air,” Caslen said.

USC's could lose $40 million to $70 million even if the Gamecocks can have 20,000 fans inside the 80,000-seat stadium, Athletics Director Ray Tanner has said.

Caslen said Tanner presented several models for in-person attendance to the S.C. Department of Commerce on Thursday. The state agency has been charged with approving plans for any public event in the state with more than 250 people in attendance and had already given the go-ahead for Darlington Raceway to have 8,000 fans at the Southern 500 next month.

South Carolina is set to report for preseason camp on Monday and hold its first football practice on Tuesday.

Two players, offensive linemen Jordan Rhodes and Mark Fox, have already opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The SEC will play a conference-only schedule starting Sept. 26, three weeks later than planned before the pandemic. Teams will play 10 games this year and know their opponents, but the SEC has yet to release dates for the games.

USC had a home game against Auburn and a game at Ole Miss added to its 2020 schedule. The Gamecocks are still set to host Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri while traveling to Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida and LSU.

David Cloninger contributed to this report.