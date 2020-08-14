USC President Caslen wins positive first-year review but no raise with COVID-19 crunch

COLUMBIA — As the University of South Carolina tries to tunnel out from under more than $165 million in financial loss due to the coronavirus outbreak, President Bob Caslen earned praise but no raise from the school's board.

In the new president's first annual review, board chairman John von Lehe heaped praise on the former West Point superintendent and three-star Army general for his strategic plan initiative and his response to COVID-19.

USC was the first to close its campus last spring and will be the only large four-year university in the state to begin with in-person instruction this fall. He also spearheaded a new five-year strategic plan to improve research and diversity as well as consistently beat rival Clemson University in athletics.

Caslen has had to overcome a hiring riddled with conflict. Critics were upset none of the presidential finalists were women and questioned his credentials to run a major public college, due to his lack of a doctorate degree or research pedigree. Calls came from large university donors to expand the search.

The influence of Gov. Henry McMaster, using his ex officio position on the board to push for Caslen's hiring, led to an investigation and reprimand from accreditors for the governor’s lobbying of trustees and violation of standards for running a college without outside influence.

Caslen was hired by an 11-8 vote, but his positive performance review was approved unanimously as Caslen won over many critics.

"The university has certainly been through some rough seas over the last year or so but out of this storm we have emerged much stronger and better positioned to deal with our challenges," said trustee Dorn Smith, who was elected as the new board chair Friday.

Caslen succeeded 11-year president Harris Pastides at South Carolina’s largest college.

Caslen earns $650,000 a year to oversee eight campuses with more than 50,000 students. But the president also took a 10 percent pay cut, alongside other members of his cabinet in an attempt to cut costs amid the pandemic and he did not get a raise either.

By comparison, Pastides in his final year as president at USC earned $1.1 million that included a $100,000 bonus, making him one of the nation’s highest compensated public university presidents in recent years, according to data compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Caslen's employment agreement has no fixed length and he could be let go at any time.

Meanwhile, he is leading the university through an international health and financial crisis.

Caslen reported that the university has seen a total of 433 students and staff at the Columbia campus infected with the virus since the pandemic's onset. Over the course of the summer, the school has seen between seven and 10 new cases per day.

The school has 280 rooms on campus it is using to quarantine students who test positive for the virus. Caslen said the dorm is at 2 percent occupancy currently, as international students are required to quarantine upon arrival.

To date, USC has tested 7,255 students and staff for the virus, with a 3.9 percent positivity rate. Caslen said, about 5,500 incoming students have uploaded their test results to the campus-wide database required for on-campus living.

Finally, Caslen said they are trying to improve test result turnaround times.

"We want results in hours not five to seven days," he said.

The campus health center has the capacity for 200 quick turnaround tests daily. And West Columbia-based Nephron Pharmaceuticals, headed by USC alumna Lou Kennedy, is donating testing with 24-hour turnaround times at a scale of 250 tests per day.

The USC School of Pharmacy is also expecting federal approval for saliva-based COVID testing by early next week, Caslen said, improving result wait times.

Other issues await USC.

Smith's first task as board chairman will be responding to concerns from its accreditors, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The board rearranged the presidential search committee in charge of hiring future presidents, among other measures.

The new search committee structure eliminates positions previously held by the university's foundation and alumni association. Following Friday's approval, it will now be manned by eight board members, the five chairs of each of the USC system’s Faculty Senates and the Columbia campus’ student body president.

The alumni association and foundation still are lobbying the board to be reinstated to the committee in the future.

Smith, a Williamsburg County heart surgeon who headed the subcommittee charged with the search committee restructuring, proposed other sweeping changes including calling for campus buildings to be named after prominent African Americans from South Carolina.

His naming suggestions included Richard Greener, the first Black professor at USC; Ernest Finney, the first African American S.C. supreme court chief justice since Reconstruction; and Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon, the first three Black students to enroll at USC.

"This is an issue that’s past due," he said.