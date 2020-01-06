COLUMBIA — West Point's former chief of staff won the same job at the University of South Carolina, working for his former boss while adding more military experience to the president's office at the state's largest college.
Mark Bieger, the U.S. Military Academy's chief of staff for the past three years, was chosen for the $220,000-a-year post after a panel that included USC President Bob Caslen reviewed four finalists before the Christmas holidays, Caslen adviser Rob Godfrey said Monday.
Caslen, a retried three-star general, arrived in Columbia in August after spending five years leading West Point, including nearly two years with Bieger by his side. The names of the other three chief of staff finalists were not released, but Godfrey said the group included a woman and an African American.
Also Monday, Caslen appointed former state Rep. James Smith as his interim special assistant to the president after spending months as an adviser.
The announcement formalized Smith's move to USC's administration office after leading military programs and strategies for the university's online education program. Smith came to USC last year after the longtime House Democratic leader ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018 against Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.
Smith has escorted Caslen to events off campus since the general was hired after a divisive 11-8 board vote in July. Smith flew on the university plane to pick up Caslen to bring to campus after the vote. Smith will continue earning $140,000 a year, Godfrey said.
Caslen, a veteran of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq who was in the Pentagon during the 9/11 attack and a finalist to become Donald Trump's national security adviser, is surrounding himself with a staff with military experience at his office at USC.
Bieger is a former colonel who spent two tours in Iraq. Smith is a major in the S.C. National Guard who fought in Afghanistan.
Education professor Susan Bon, Caslen's executive assistant, trains ROTC officers before they head to colleges across the country and serves as faculty representative on the school's Veterans Student Services Advisory Council.
The job opening for the chief of staff, the primary liaison between Caslen and all of USC's internal and external matters, was posted for five days in November and drew 37 applicants. The three-member panel reviewing the finalists included Caslen, Bon and Interim Vice President for Diversity John Dozier.
Noting Bieger is a decorated combat veteran, Caslen said he brings "extraordinary leadership and administrative experience."
"Mark shares my priorities of high character, academic and research excellence, diversity and inclusion," Caslen said in a statement. "He is the perfect choice to lead my team, and he is a leader whom I have worked closely with before and whom I have the upmost trust and confidence in."
Bieger has ties to Columbia where he spent three years commanding the 171st Infantry Brigade at Fort Jackson from 2012-14. His son graduated from Hammond School.
"The university powers the state's economic development engine, there is tremendous momentum behind it thanks to gifted students, researchers and faculty, and I can't wait to get to work with President Caslen and the entire Carolina community to make a difference for students and keep the university moving in the right direction," Bieger said in a statement.
Caslen was despite vocal protests that the 43-year Army veteran did not have enough higher education experience and lacked a doctorate and research pedigree of predecessors.
But board members who back Caslen said they wanted an outsider who would control costs and lower annual tuition hikes.
Caslen succeeded Harris Pastides, a university insider who retired after 11 years of leading the flagship school with eight campuses and 51,000 students.