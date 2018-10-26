University of South Carolina fraternity tailgates and other events where members bring their own beverages will no longer feature hard liquor after a unanimous vote by the campus Interfraternity Council.
According to the council's announcement this week, beverages with 15 percent or more alcohol by volume will be prohibited at tailgates and other so-called "BYOB-style" events.
Chapters found to be in violation of this rule will face a $30 fine per member and a one-week suspension from tailgating, the announcement stated.
Every fraternity will also be required to keep at least 20 cases of 32-count or higher water at their tent on game days, the announcement stated.
October 25, 2018
"Compliance checks will occur prior to the lot opening to the public and again at random times throughout the day when the lot reaches its expected capacity," the announcement stated.
The policy goes into effect in September 2019 and follows similar moves by other Southeastern Conference schools with strong fraternity and sorority presence, the announcement stated.
According to rules in place for fraternities and sororities at Clemson University, hard liquor is prohibited at all BYOB events.