USC football coach, players march to SC governor's mansion for protest rally

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp led his players on a 1 1/2-mile walk to the S.C. Governor's Mansion on Friday to join the latest protests in the wake of a Minneapolis man who died in police custody.
The Gamecocks walked from their campus dorm to the home of Gov. Henry McMaster where protesters gathered to deliver demands for the action. The governor is at an event in the Upstate.
Seeing a parade of Gamecocks coming toward the mansion, two officers closed a metal barrier. A passersby paused for photos and gave the team a thumbs up. Farther up, as they matched, a SWAT vehicle activated its sirens as the Gamecocks passed by. The team arrived at the governor’s mansion just before 2 p.m.
A crowd of about 300 was there to greet them. SLED and local law enforcement officers watched from inside the gate of the mansion.
Players, wearing face coverings, were carrying signs, "Matter is the Minimum" and chanting "No Justice, No Peace, No Racist Police."
Among the players chanting was starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski.
“We’re marching for racial equality,” Muschamp said.
Around 2:30 p.m., organizers used a bullhorn to chat a list of demands for reform toward the governor’s residence. Defensive back Jammie Robinson grabbed the bullhorn to read a demand that requires police to demilitarize their local departments.
The Gamecocks led the protesters as they started marching from the mansion to the Statehouse, a mile away. The group broke out singing, "We Shall Overcome."
USC athletes were allowed to return to campus this week after the COVID-19 outbreak closed USC in March.