USC expected to seek permission to change dorm named after notorious SC doctor

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina board is expected to ask lawmakers this week for permission to remove from a dorm the name of a doctor who performed medical experiments on slaves, responding to longstanding protests that have grown louder in the wake of recent nationwide racial justice protests.

Removing the name of J. Marion Sims from the dorm would require a two-thirds vote in the General Assembly under a law that requires legislative approval to change historical markers and statues.

Some students, alumni and faculty have sought for years to give a new identity to the dorm in the women's quad named for a doctor known as the father of modern gynecology who performed research on slaves without anesthesia. Calls to remove Sims' name have been renewed amid protests over the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

A committee created by USC President Bob Caslen and co-chaired by former USC President Harris Pastides looked at the history of campus building names. A report calling for changing the Sims dorm name is expected to be considered and approved at the Friday board meeting, several trustees told The Post and Courier.

The dorm built in 1939 is not the only building on campus that critics would like to see get a name change. More than 12,000 people have signed an online petition asking to remove Strom Thurmond's name from the school's fitness center. The longtime U.S. senator from South Carolina was a segregationist who repented later in his political career.

But that's unlikely to happen, an USC trustee said.

"This has been about Confederate generals and slave owners," trustee Miles Loadholt said. "Strom was neither one of them."

Loadholt and fellow trustee Egerton Burroughs said they would support renaming the Sims dorm.

"I know nothing about him," Loadholt said. "I heard he did some surgery without peoples' consent."

Burroughs backs having a plaque at the renamed dorm with a history of its original moniker and historical context about the doctor.

"We're supposed to learn from our mistakes," Burroughs said. "It's not a good thing if we forget them."

USC added markers in 2017 acknowledging to work of slaves on campus, especially constructing buildings on the Horseshoe in the decades after the school was founded in 1801.

USC's expected dorm name-change request will come a week after Clemson University's board voted to ask lawmakers to remove the name of Ben Tillman, a white supremacist who helped found the school, from a prominent campus building. Tillman is a former senator and governor. State Senate and House leaders have not said whether they would back the name change.

Clemson trustees also voted to take off the name of former Vice President John C. Calhoun, a fervent slavery defender, from its honors college. Changing the name of a college program does not trigger the state's Heritage Act passed as a compromise in 2000 when the Confederate flag was removed from the dome of the S.C. Statehouse.

Very few attempts have been made to use the Heritage Act because of the super majority needed to win approval. The last time was successful — removing the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after the Charleston church shooting in 2015.

Any legislation to remove names from the college buildings will not be considered until the General Assembly returns for it next regular session in January.

Efforts to remove Sims' name from the USC dorm will likely renew calls to remove a monument to the Lancaster doctor on the Statehouse grounds. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has been among its most vocal opponents, calling the 91-year-old Sims memorial the most offensive monument on the grounds.

The Statehouse also has a statue of Tillman that has been been the subject of criticism for years. S.C. Rep. Seth Rose, D-Columbia, said he plans to introduce a bill to remove the statue erected in 1940.