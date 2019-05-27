Organizers behind this week's U.S. Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston hope their tournament will run as smoothly as a putting green, though some might encounter a patch of rough.
A major golf even within the city limits is something new, though Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds has been there before.
In Maryland, he headed security for the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club, and his Charleston office is decorated with a tee flag from one of its 18 holes.
Reynolds said while the upcoming Women's Open poses all sorts of logistical wrinkles and challenges, the biggest one is simply getting people there and back.
"It’s always going to be traffic, particularly with an event like this," Reynolds said. "If you think about where golf courses are located, residential neighborhoods ... it's a significant challenge."
Frank Ford, the Country Club's general chairman of championships, said the club has prepared for as many as 100,000 to attend the tournament over the course of six or seven days.
About 20,000 to 30,000 may attend from outside the Charleston area.
The event also will put Charleston and James Island, where the course is located, on an international stage, with about 20 hours of live television coverage that will reach to more than 120 countries.
As it unfolds, Reynolds said the city and event will do what they can to let everyone know what's going on.
"We’re not making any assumptions, and we’re communicating with people to expect heavier than normal traffic," he said. "It’s going to be difficult to get around for those days."
Above par traffic
Spectators driving to the tournament are encouraged to park at Citadel Mall and take a shuttle bus to the course. Those buses will run Tuesday through Sunday, beginning about 45 minutes before the first tee time each day and ending one hour after the play finishes up.
While the Country Club's main entrance off Folly Road and Maybank Highway is served by a two-lane road, Country Club Drive, the spectators will be ushered through a newly created entrance near Cheves and Fairway drives.
Parking along nearby neighborhood streets will be discouraged by signs to ensure the streets are kept clear for the shuttle buses and emergency vehicles.
"Folks cannot park anywhere near this course and think they can just walk up," said Charleston Police Capt. Chip Searson.
Spectators using Lyft or Uber are asked to set the McLeod Plantation Historic Site, at 325 County Club Drive, as their drop-off and pick-up point. Shuttles will run from there to the course.
Reynolds said the city's force will be aided by officers from other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, not unlike the large security presence during the Cooper River Bridge Run.
Officers also will be stationed at intersections along Maybank Highway with remote controls to alter traffic lights to keep cars and buses flowing as smoothly as possible.
"If you get the buses right, you’ve got 90 percent of the problem licked," Reynolds said.
The biggest traffic delays are expected Thursday and Friday, as about 15,000 spectators and 1,700 volunteers join the flow of regular commuters and students. Still, Harborview Elementary, which sits a few blocks from the course, plans regular days during the week.
The Charleston County School District has been in touch with the city and tournament organizers, district spokesman Andy Pruitt said, "and we will be able to contact the command post to address issues if they arise."
Ford said the biggest impact locally will be to residents of Dogwood Park, the neighborhood between Folly, Cheves, Tatum and Harborview drives.
While planners have done what they can, it's important for people to expect delays and realize they'll last only a few days, Deputy Chief Naomi Broughton said, adding, “Everyone just needs to be patient with us.”
'Worth the trouble'
Matt Sawicki, championships director for the U.S. Golf Association, said the Charleston community has been a “wonderful partner” since the USGA announced Charleston as the USGA Women’s Tour location in 2015.
Planning has been ongoing for more than a year, before Reynolds even arrived here, and the plan has evolved over time. An initial idea to park spectators at the Charleston Municipal Golf Course was scrapped, as was the idea of restricting access to nearby residential neighborhoods, such as Country Club II, to those with a special pass.
The tournament even had discussions with the Spoleto Festival USA to minimize any conflicts.
“We ultimately rely on that support to conduct a worldwide sporting event,” Sawicki said.
He said USGA has met with residents as far back as January 2018 to try to address their concerns.
“Generally the feedback from residents has been positive,” Sawicki said. “They recognize that this is a community event, that this raises the profile of Charleston and South Carolina. ... They’re a stakeholder in this as well, and ultimately they’ve been positive in the majority of our dealings.”
It's involved getting little things right, such as collecting trash. For those living on city streets closest to the course — Piccard Way, Country Club Drive and Cheves Drive — it's normally collected on Thursday. But since that's the first day of tournament play next week, it will be collected on Tuesday instead.
Carolyn Evans, president of the Country Club I neighborhood, said residents there are pretty excited.
"Although we won’t be able to comprehend the magnitude of the event until it’s upon us, the overall neighborhood sentiment is one of excitement and support, especially among club members and golf enthusiasts," she said.
"Sure, we expect some inconvenience, but the tournament doesn’t take place over that many days, so whatever negative impact will be short lived and, we expect, worth the trouble to host this historic women’s golf event."
'A good vibe'
Reynolds said providing security for a golf tournament is often less stressful than for other events, such as rock concerts.
"You occasionally might have somebody who has had too much to drink," he said, "but you mostly have a group of people who are family-oriented, who want to obey the laws and who are there to watch golf. ... It's a good vibe, a fairly happy, law-abiding crowd of people.”
Reynolds also said the tournament preparation has reflected well on the city so far, adding, "I've heard some horror stories about other areas and other events not being able to do that well. ... Not everybody is going to be happy, but we’re going to do our best to mitigate any impacts."
Sawicki said the Country Club of Charleston is smaller than most USGA sites, its location is a plus.
“It’s so close to downtown," he said, "and you think of the tremendous camera shots that Fox and other partners are going to be able to present from a visual standpoint, the new MUSC hospital being built in the background.”
The tournament is also expected to have a major impact on Charleston's already shiny reputation.
"Hosting such a high-profile event allows us to showcase the Charleston region to visitors and viewers from around the world," Helen Hill, CEO, Explore Charleston said. "It's not every day that the best female players in the world are competing for the most prestigious trophy in women's professional golf right here in the Lowcountry."