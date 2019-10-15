The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday dashed South Carolina’s hopes of reviving a failed plan to process tons of plutonium from nuclear weapons at a plant near Aiken.

The high court’s decision not to consider the case ends a long fight between the state of South Carolina and the federal government over its plans for the disposing of plutonium, the radioactive metal used to trigger nuclear explosions.

The state had hoped the high court would open the door to restarting construction on a massive facility designed to make fuel for commercial power plants out of the plutonium the U.S. manufactured during the Cold War.

The plan, known as MOX because it would have produced mixed-oxide fuel for nuclear reactors, dated to the early 2000s when the U.S. and Russia agreed to dispose of enough plutonium to build thousands of bombs.

As part of the MOX plan, the federal government consolidated 12 metric tons of plutonium at the Savannah River Site, a federal installation south of Aiken where it was building the MOX plant. Under federal law, it has until the beginning of 2022 to remove it — a deadline it is all but guaranteed to miss.

The U.S. Department of Energy, which manages the nation’s nuclear stockpile, killed the MOX project last fall, citing mounting delays and a budget that had ballooned by billions of dollars. The Energy Department is now seeking instead to dilute the plutonium and bury it in the desert.

Either plan would take decades to complete and cost billions. Both are meant to address the long-term legacy of the Cold War: The plutonium at the Savannah River Site will take nearly a quarter-million years to decay.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has suggested that the state could sue the Energy Department again when the 2022 deadline passes and try to force the government to move its cache of plutonium somewhere else.

The state brought a similar lawsuit last year and won a court order requiring the government to move one metric ton of plutonium out of South Carolina. But that ruling did not address the remaining stockpile, which measures roughly 12 metric tons.

"While we are disappointed, we appreciate the Supreme Court’s consideration of our request," Wilson said in a statement. "Just because the federal government prevailed on a technicality does not mean that they can continue to dump plutonium in South Carolina."

Removing the rest of the plutonium would be a challenging task for the Energy Department because only a few facilities have the expertise and security to store the lethal metal, which was used in the nuclear bomb dropped over Nagasaki, Japan.

The government is studying the idea of building a storage facility in Texas, The Post and Courier and the Aiken Standard reported in July. But that idea would take more than a decade to carry out.

South Carolina’s congressional delegation and the state’s attorneys tried for years to prevent the government from killing MOX, and the Energy Department tried repeatedly to end the project. Congress finally sided with the Department of Energy last year, and an appeals court ruled that South Carolina didn’t have standing to challenge the decision.

The Supreme Court let the appellate court's ruling stand, denying the state's request for another review. The court does not customarily explain why it declines to take up cases.

The state’s attorneys had argued that they had “no reason to believe that this material is going anywhere anytime soon” so South Carolina should be allowed to insist on reviving a plan to remove it. The federal government countered that it should be allowed to pursue an alternative that it believes will cost far less.

The MOX project was initially expected to cost less than $5 billion to finish, an estimate built on unfinished designs and bad assumptions about the project's viability. It ultimately cost taxpayers some $8 billion before it was cancelled.

At the time, the government estimated it could cost tens of billions more to finish the work of making MOX fuel and disposing of it.