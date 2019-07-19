The U.S.-Soviet race to the moon was neck and neck — so close America was almost beaten.

By a robot.

This largely forgotten aspect of Apollo 11 is something South Carolina residents who were involved in the July 1969 mission recall sharply.

Fifty years ago Saturday, the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle made its historic descent onto the lunar surface. NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human to take a step anywhere besides Earth.

But three days before Apollo launched, the Soviet Luna 15 blasted into space on a mission to steal the thunder. It was already orbiting the moon when Apollo arrived. The unmanned rocket was designed to land, remotely collect a sample of moon dust and return it to Earth.

The Luna has been somewhat lost to time largely because not much was made of it at the time.

"It was not really taken all that seriously because it was the climax of a long series of Luna missions that largely failed," said Mark Bloom, a Charleston resident who covered the moon race for the New York Daily News.

"NASA didn't seem concerned about it, so we (the press) weren't all that concerned about it," he said.

Bloom said, "If Apollo 11 had failed, if it had crashed, if the mission had aborted and Luna 15 had succeeded, it would have been a big story."

Just what the Luna was up to that summer was never publicly announced. The Soviets shared orbital information with the U.S. to prevent communications interference or a collision yet didn't mention it might land.

It was the second Soviet attempt to retrieve moon dust and NASA was well aware of the intent, said Jon Rockstad of Summerville.

Rockstad was NASA's senior search and rescue controller stationed at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"Its mission was to scoop up soil, bring it back to Earth and upstage Apollo 11, especially if we failed to recover the Eagle and return to Earth," he said.

The Luna wasn't an overriding concern among the NASA crew, who were focused on their jobs, he said. But it was on their minds.

"There was always a competition and, for years, the Russians were well ahead of us. But they never solved the docking problem," Rockstad said.

In other words, the Soviets couldn't detach and reattach spacecraft successfully.

With the weights of the craft involved and the amount of fuel necessary, that ruled out any chance to land a crew on the moon and return them.

The race was still best-against-best with a nation that was a foe, and the stakes were high.

The Eagle popped loose from the Apollo command module to descend to the moon with a blast of air pressure that was too strong, Rockstad said. It threw the landing craft off-position and threatened a crash landing into lunar rocks.

Armstrong didn't say a word. He took over steering the Eagle by hand to its safe landing. Not until he got back did anybody but the three-man crew know how close to disaster it could have been.

The Eagle beat the Luna to the surface. Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were already completing their first moonwalk when the Soviet craft began its descent. Then its signal disappeared.

Luna evidently crashed a little more than 500 miles from the mare — the volcanic plain where the Eagle sat.

Mare is Latin for sea and is in the verbiage because early moon observers mistook the dark plains for seas.

Interestingly enough, the Eagle touched down on what is called the Sea of Tranquility. The Luna crashed on the Sea of Crises.

At four minutes before 11 p.m. in the eastern United States on July 20, Armstrong's foot stepped onto the moon. At that universe-changing moment "there was dead silence," Rockstad recalled.

"It was a surreal moment," he said. "It was very emotional. If you think about it, man had never been to another celestial body."