US Rep. Nancy Mace's home and 3 parks vandalized over Memorial Day weekend

Three Daniel Island parks and the home of a congresswoman were vandalized over Memorial Day weekend, according to Charleston police.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, took to Twitter early the morning of June 1 to say her home was defaced with spray painted political symbols and profanity early Memorial Day.

"In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity," Mace wrote. "Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics."

She also posted pictures of what appeared to be symbols and messages in black spray paint.

Among the messages were profanity, "Pass the Pro Act," "no gods," "no masters," and the capital letter "A" within a circle — a symbol most commonly associated with anarchism.

Charleston police also identified the symbols as anarchist in origin, according to an incident report.

"We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs," Mace wrote, regarding the vandalism. "I sincerely appreciate law enforcement doing all they can to find the criminal trespassers. … There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism."

According to the incident report, officers were called at 8:10 a.m. to investigate two other instances of vandalism in the affluent, suburban community on Memorial Day.

While documenting the scene at Mace's home, officers got a call at 8:45 a.m. from "an anonymous citizen," that someone painted graffiti on a walk bridge at Barfield Park, 1172 Barfield St., according to the report.

Officers noted the paint was pink and included messages like, "(expletive) DI MOMS," MAGA," and "R ROB," according to the report. The phrase "BLACK LIVES MATTER" was spray painted in the roadway at Daniel Island Drive and Mazo Street.

While investigating at Barfield Park, officers were called to the nearby Center Park, 2223 Daniel Island Drive, the report said.

They found several surfaces marked with pink spray paint, the report said. The graffiti included "(expletive) BE," "WEEE," and an image of a penis.

At 10:20 a.m., officers were called to Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive, for another report of vandalism, the report said. Someone painted an anarchist symbol on a column in black spray paint.

The incident at Mace's home marks the second time she's been the victim of vandalism in the last year.

In October, when she was still a Republican congressional candidate, someone scratched a profanity into her car as she prepared for her final debate with then-Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham.

She would go on to an upset victory at the polls just over a month later.

Mace's Republican colleagues took to Twitter to offer her support.

Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, tweeted, “I’m so sorry Nancy. I hate that your children had to see that.”

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., noted, "Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society. Praying for you, the kids, and our community. I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon."