US Mint produces collectible coin honoring South Carolina educator-activist Septima Clark

The U.S. Mint is issuing a collectible coin honoring one of South Carolina’s notable civil rights leaders.

The $1 coin depicts Septima Poinsette Clark marching with three Black students carrying books and an American flag, “representing that education and literacy among oppressed people is necessary for empowerment and enjoyment of civil rights.”

It’s part of an ongoing series called the American Innovation $1 Coin Program that pays tribute to pioneering individuals and groups, and their inventions and accomplishments, from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. Four coins are made each year, through 2032.

The Clark coin, the last made during 2020, can be purchased now in rolls and bags of 25 or 100. The reverse proof version of the coin, available Monday, is priced at $11.50, with production limited to 50,000.

"Septima Clark was one of the concepts that was proposed by the governor’s office and presented in design form to the advisory committees," U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said. "In the end, the committees and the governor agreed that the selected design was the best option to represent South Carolina in this program."

The coin's imagery was created by Utah-based artist Justin Kunz.

Clark’s life — she was born in 1898 and died in 1987 — corresponded closely with the Jim Crow period of legalized segregation and oppression. Her father had been born a slave; her mother was a laundrywoman. Growing up in Charleston, her parents emphasized education and economic uplift. Clark attended the Avery Normal Institute, then launched a productive teaching career.

She joined the NAACP during the World War I years so she could add pressure to the city of Charleston to install African American teachers and principals at Black public schools. During the World War II years, while living in Columbia, Clark fought with the NAACP for equal pay for Black teachers. She went on to form “citizenship schools,” first under the auspices of the Highlander Folk School, and later with Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

In 1969, she lent support to Charleston's hospital workers who were striking for fair pay and treatment. She remained active in Charleston throughout the 1970s, winning a seat on the school board and achieving recognition from President Jimmy Carter.

So there is some irony in the recent announcement by the U.S. Mint that Clark is being honored with the production of a collectible $1 coin, said Katherine Mellen Charron, history professor at North Carolina State University and author of the biography “Freedom's Teacher: The Life of Septima Clark.”

“What does it mean for a civil rights activist committed to economic justice and to rectifying the inequities of racial capitalism to appear on a coin?” she asked rhetorically. “It’s really important to raise this question.”

Money was a central concern of Clark throughout her life. She fought for equal pay and economic security, and she endured targeted attacks on her own pocketbook.

“The state of South Carolina took away her retirement after 40 years of teaching,” Charron said. “She had to fight in the 1970s to get it back.”

In 1956, the Charleston school board fired Clark because she was a member of the NAACP. The state had passed a law forbidding state workers to belong to civil rights organizations.

“So this question of money is ironic,” Charron said. “At the same time, it’s important to increase her visibility. We’ve all heard about Rosa Parks. And now people mention Ella Baker, as well they should, and Fannie Lou Hamer, as well they should. But the pantheon needs to be expanded.”

Losing her teaching job in Charleston County was a blow, but it also liberated her to pursue civil rights work full time, Charron noted. In 1957, Clark joined the Highlander Folk School in Tennessee where she set up what many consider to be her greatest legacy, the citizenship schools, which taught reading and civics to prospective Black voters, first on Johns Island and then throughout the South.

Clark traveled near and far to raise money for the school based on the success of her program.

“She would go representing Highlander, but also the (civil rights) movement to white funders,” Charron said. “One time she came back from one of these trips to find out she’d been named director of education.”

When the state of Tennessee forced Highlander to close in 1961, Clark transferred to SCLC and expanded the citizenship schools program. King knew her as the “mother of the movement” and considered her efforts “the bulwark of SCLC’s program department.”

The citizenship schools established a model that civil rights groups adopted repeatedly over the years. In 1964, the Congress of Racial Equity and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, with support from SCLC and the NAACP, set up “Freedom Schools” in Mississippi, part of voter registration efforts in the Deep South.

Marion Wright Edelman, an attorney who participated in Freedom Summer and many other episodes of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, founded the Children’s Defense Fund in 1973 and eventually adopted the Freedom School concept, making it a cornerstone of her organization’s work.

Even today, in North Charleston, the community development corporation Metanoia organizes a summertime Freedom School that teaches children reading as a way to build up their self-esteem and encourage civic engagement.

Millicent Brown, a community activist and former history professor at Claflin University, said recognizing Clark on a commemorative coin is a nice honor, though it likely reaches a limited audience.

“If that helps to educate more people, both in and outside of South Carolina, about her work and the issues she promoted, then fine.” Though she is wary of small public courtesies meant to appear grand, she added. “If there is not some tangible, ongoing commitment to her work, then it becomes just a perfunctory gesture.”

Brown does not expect the U.S. Mint to do more than produce the coin (“the Mint doesn’t do economic policy,” she said), but she hopes the memento can become part of a larger push for justice.

President Joseph Biden, who has pledged to address social and economic justice issues during his time in office, issued a memorandum Tuesday instructing the secretary of Housing and Urban Development to investigate ways to redress historical housing and transit discrimination.

"The Federal Government must recognize and acknowledge its role in systematically declining to invest in communities of color and preventing residents of those communities from accessing the same services and resources as their white counterparts," he wrote.

Sometimes honoring historical figures publicly can be interpreted as cynical or insincere, Brown said. For example, renaming the Crosstown — the roadway that, when built in the 1960s, decimated the predominantly Black community on Charleston peninsula — the “Septima P. Clark Expressway” seems particularly paradoxical, she said. Or naming streets after local Black residents but failing to repair the potholes or address the flooding they endure comes across as an empty compliment.

“We hope that if you name a street for somebody in an economically depressed area, that street sign is supposed to open the door to considering the condition of the people living on the street,” Brown said. “All too often we don’t take those next steps.”

Honoring Clark with a road or a coin might be a cause for celebration if officials took the opportunity to put the educator’s advocacy work and legacy into action, she said.

What would Septima Clark think of charter schools, or disparities in school funding, or the racial gap in education outcomes, Brown wondered. What would she answer to the question: “How do we best care the children?”