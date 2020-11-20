US housing inspectors give Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor failing score, 19 out of 100

Federal health inspectors have given a failing score to Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor, concluding an assessment of conditions measured in a late October inspection.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development inspectors gave the building 19 points out of 100, according to the coronavirus-delayed report, which was provided to The Post and Courier on Friday. The last inspection was two years ago and the building got an 80 out of 100 at that time.

In all, inspectors found 104 health and safety violations in their sampling of 23 units and common areas, according to the report. Of that total, 15 violations were considered emergencies: 13 classified as life-threatening and two involving smoke detectors.

Based on their observations, inspectors projected there to be 416 health and safety violations at the 70-year-old structure, owned and operated by the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, during the inspection from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, the report said. Of that projection, 36 violations were classified as life-threatening and 378 as non-life-threatening, according to the report.

In a statement, the Housing Authority said it addressed all 15 emergency health and safety issues within 24 hours of receiving HUD's report and is creating a detailed plan to correct all other issues related to health and safety within 30 days.

The remaining non-health and safety issues will be addressed in the next 90 days, subject to budget, the Housing Authority said.

"The bedbug issue, which was a core issue for tenants this past summer, has been resolved, and a submission for a competitive grant with HUD for new boilers and pipes for the 12-story building are being submitted in November," the Housing Authority said. "Further, a new interim CEO … was appointed in August 2020, and a new property manager has been put into place at (Joseph Floyd Manor) as of Oct. 1 and the team has already begun to make inroads to addressing building concerns."

The report confirms that inspectors did not see bedbugs, and some of the violations noted in the 88-page HUD report were relatively minor, like overgrown plants or peeling paint.

But it also outlines a slew of more-serious violations.

Inspectors saw mold and mildew; found windows that didn't lock, were broken or missing; damaged door locks; missing fire sprinkler heads; cracks or gaps in walls; exposed wires or open electrical panels; cockroaches; inoperable call-for-aid boxes; and broken or missing sinks, showers or bathtubs, among other issues, according to the report.

Sandino Moses, chairman of the Housing Authority's board, said he and his colleagues are taking the inspection very seriously and that Erica Bryant, the authority's interim CEO, has taken immediate steps to correct issues.

"The (Housing Authority) board has scheduled an emergency session, and we will work closely with our staff, HUD and partners to ensure dignity and pride at the Manor," Moses said. "Resident morale is at an all-time high as the building changes have already gone into effect, and we are grateful for the feedback of our residents. We are committed to addressing outstanding issues as soon as possible."

The manor, a 12-story public housing building for seniors and people with disabilities at the north end of the Charleston peninsula, has suffered from neglect for years.

The Post and Courier first reported on the recent decline after residents alerted the paper in May that bedbug and rodent infestations had plagued the building, constructed in 1950, during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Since then, the Housing Authority said it revamped pest control and took other measures to improve conditions and make repairs.

The Housing Authority also saw sweeping leadership changes after the poor conditions came to light in The Post and Courier's reports. Its former CEO was fired and a previous board chairman was removed by Charleston County Council.

Moses was selected by members of his board to serve as chairman at a July meeting.

Although there's been major progress toward improving living conditions for the building's residents, many remain anxious and eager to see what kinds of long-term fixes are put in place.

Federal inspectors gave the building a failing score, but they do not have the authority to condemn a building.

Whether Joseph Floyd Manor will be rehabilitated or whether it will be declared too far gone to salvage is in the hands of the Housing Authority.

In mid-May, after the first reports of poor conditions at the building came out, several city and county officials took a tour. Many were shocked at what they saw.

After seeing conditions, Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey declared the building would have to be torn down. He and other officials vowed to do whatever it takes to help residents.

But County Council's ability to take direct action is somewhat limited.

Although the Housing Authority is included under the umbrella of county operations, and council members appoint members of the authority's board of commissioners, the council does not run day-to-day operations or control the budget at Joseph Floyd Manor or any other properties owned by the authority.