US Fish and Wildlife Service to review status of 3 plant species in SC

Three federally listed plant species in South Carolina will soon undergo a review by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to analyze their recovery.

The endangered Canby's dropwort and threatened Miccosukee gooseberry have both been federally listed under the Endangered Species Act since the 1980s. A third plant, the white fringeless orchid, landed itself on the threatened list in 2016.

Each species is listed primarily because of habitat destruction. The review will ensure their classifications are accurate and recommend appropriate changes based on the latest science.

To make this possible, the service needs information from the public about the biology, habitat conditions, conservation measures and other new data regarding these species and more than 30 others that are up for review in the Southeast.

Canby's dropwort

Canby's dropwort is a perennial herb which can grow from 30 to 50 inches tall, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The plant has quill-like hollow leaves, corky wings and small, white flowers.

Fish and Wildlife Service botanist April Punsalan said Canby's dropwort plants are found in freshwater wetlands such as pond cypress savannas and Carolina bays.

Punsalan said the service and partners are working to protect private land that supports the species through conservation easements.

While many of the populations that are managed with prescribed fire are doing well and expanding, unmanaged populations are decreasing in size.

"Prescribed fire is critical for this species and many of the federally listed plants in South Carolina," Punsalan said.

According to DNR, only 25 populations of the species are known to exist. One population is found in the ACE Basin on state-owned land. Other populations are found in Georgia, Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina.

DNR said the most serious threat to the population is drought or too much rain.

Miccosukee gooseberry

Feral hogs have become a threat for this rare shrub found in the Piedmont region of South Carolina. A report from the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2014 said the species is protected at the 434-acre Steven's Creek Preserve in McCormick County, but feral hogs are potentially decreasing the abundance of native species.

The animals' rooting habits that turn over soil tend to damage plant communities like the Miccosukee gooseberry, located in hardwood forests.

The service said some populations seem to be declining, based on data from the Sumter National Forest, Steven's Creek Preserve and an area in Florida. To help protect and rebuild the populations, work is underway to remove invasive plants from Miccosukee gooseberry habitats, Punsalan said.

White fringeless orchid

The threatened white fringeless orchid was listed under the Endangered Species Act more recently than the other two plants up for review in South Carolina.

These perennials, which grow up to about 23 inches and bear white flowers, thrive in wet, boggy areas. In South Carolina, they grow in the seeps and bogs of mountains. But populations of white fringeless orchids have been lost to construction and projects that alter the soil and water flow in their habitats.

The Fish and Wildlife Service believes there is only one occurrence of "questionable status" of the plant in Greenville County. There are other populations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Punsalan said work is being done across the species range to cut back woods to encourage more sunlight to reach the populations and to propagate and reintroduce the plants to historic populations.

She said populations that are managed and receive more sunlight often maintain self-sustaining numbers of more than 200 individuals.

South Carolina residents are encouraged to help protect each of these species. Punsalan said the S.C. Native Plant Society and Naturaland Trust hold regular volunteer days for habitat management.

The public can get involved with this year's review process by providing information and comments about the species to the service by Aug. 31. Information can be emailed to the following addresses: charleston_recovery@fws.gov (Canby's dropwort), panamacity@fws.gov (Miccosukee gooseberry) and cookeville@fws.gov (white fringeless orchid).