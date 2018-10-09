A Mount Pleasant restaurant owner is facing an assault and battery charge after an employee told police that he made unwanted sexual advances at the eatery.
William Gillespie Jr., 35, president of the Urban Cookhouse restaurant chain, was arrested Monday, Charleston County jail records show. Gillespie, a resident of Shady Lane in Columbia, was released from jail Tuesday on his own recognizance.
A representative for the Columbia-based Urban Cookhouse, which has a location in Mount Pleasant, told The Post and Courier by phone Tuesday that he could not immediately comment.
Gillespie had no previous arrests in South Carolina, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.
On July 23, a woman reported to the Mount Pleasant Police Department that five days earlier, Gillespie had confronted her from behind in the manager's office of the Bowman Road restaurant, according to an arrest affidavit.
The document identified Gillespie as the owner of the business and the woman as an employee there at the time.
The woman resisted Gillespie and tried to turn around to face him, the records added. But when she did so, Gillespie raised his shirt to reveal a handgun on his waist, the affidavit stated. He pulled down the woman's pants and hit her, authorities said.
The affidavit alleged that Gillespie touched the woman inappropriately against her will "with lewd and lascivious intent."
Police photographed her injuries and served a warrant at the restaurant in search of surveillance footage, authorities added. Police said they obtained footage that corroborated the woman's account.
Urban Cookhouse has a dozen other locations in South Carolina, Alabama, Charlotte, Nashville and Atlanta.