Update: Victim ID'd in fatal crash that shut part of Meeting Street early Thursday

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the victim's identity.
A fatal crash on Meeting Street at Interstate 26 closed the area for several hours.
The collision involved a single vehicle, Charleston police reported. The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Feb. 4. By 7:40 a.m., the area was cleared and reopened.
On Nov. 5, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as Daniel Trujillo, 31, of Charleston. Trujillo died at the crash scene of injuries sustained in the collision.