Thunderstorms dropped up to 8 inches of rain Friday on the Lowcountry, submerging thoroughfares, inundating cars and homes, wreaking havoc on traffic and adding to already hefty financial toll of flooding in Charleston.
Though the rain had tapered off, the National Weather Service extended a flood warning it had issued at 6 a.m. through 4 p.m. for eastern Charleston County, from downtown Charleston to McClellanville. More trouble was possible Friday afternoon, experts said, pleading with motorists not to drive through floodwater.
Amid what meteorologists dubbed an "unusual" but anticipated emergence of slow-moving storms, a half foot of rain pummeled communities from West Ashley's Avondale to the upper Charleston peninsula. Trained volunteers from a weather network measured more than 8 inches on Daniel Island.
It's a scene that has become common in the low-lying Holy City amid years-long efforts and millions of dollars already spent to alleviate the problem. The city estimated in 2009 that each major flood costs the community about $12.4 million in damage and lost wages, a figure that has likely grown with inflation. The city's 50-year cost estimate is $1.5 billion.
Officials have acknowledged that more improvements are needed, but some residents continued Friday to express gripes about a problem that they think has worsened with each storm.
When he heard the government flash flood alert on his phone early Friday, West Ashley resident Ryan Morris and his wife started removing furniture from the back room of their home in the Byrnes Down neighborhood. By 6:30 a.m., 3 inches of water filled the room. It was the fourth time this summer they have seen flooding in the room or in their garage.
“We both recognize that we live in the Lowcountry, and there is some flooding that happens,” Morris said. “But we’re experiencing it from all sides, and it’s gotten substantially worse with each storm.”
Floodwaters also submerged the Septima P. Clark Parkway, prompting authorities to block all six lanes of the crucial east-west link across the Charleston peninsula. After being shuttered for nearly six hours, the parkway reopened early Friday afternoon.
Known widely as the Crosstown, the road has benefited from a drainage project that has staved off the sort of flooding that had been so common during summertime storms. But major weather events in recent years, including the record-setting October 2015 floods, still have caused headaches there. And city officials called Friday's downpour "extreme" and too much for drainage systems to handle before flooding takes hold.
"When you have rain of 4 to 5 inches on the peninsula," said Mark Wilbert, Charleston's chief resilience officer, "we have a lot of drainage systems that are very, very old that were never designed for a rain of that magnitude.”
On the parkway, motorists came to a halt. Commuters in suits and hospital scrubs peered out from their cars or stood on their floorboards to survey the scene while avoiding the knee-deep water. Many had to wait for the floodwaters to subside before they could resume their journeys.
Water seeped under nearby homes and lapped onto front doorsteps.
Not far away on Charleston's East Side, a woman emerged from her home, finding herself surrounded by floodwater. Officials have touted ongoing efforts to improve runoff and remove the stormwater with pumps in parts of the city.
But the woman said her neighborhood still floods, and she wasn't pleased.
"Something's got to be done," Chanta Davis said as she waded in brown water. "It's flooding like this, and we're the No. 1 city? That's not a good look."
'Unstable environment'
Forecasters had anticipated the rainstorms, and more are likely over the coming week.
The remnants of a stalled cold front combined with disturbances in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere to spawn Friday's storms, Weather Service forecaster Carl Barnes said. The complex fueled pop-up thunderstorms that creep along at a snail's pace and dump massive amounts of rain.
"It was unusual for this time of year," he said. "Usually, we get showers and storms that pop up and go back down quickly. This let those storms become more focused on the area and become much longer-lived."
And with the rain starting about 5 a.m. Friday and continuing through the early rush hour, Barnes said, "the timing was just terrible."
The front will eventually move out, offering a respite of relatively dry conditions Saturday morning. But with very humid air still in place, Barnes said, the risk of rainfall will remain elevated for at least another week, with nearly a 60 percent chance every day — double the typical summertime threat. Some storms could be severe, adding strong wind to the torrential rain.
"We're going to continue to see unsettled weather," Barnes added. "It's ... because of that exceptionally humid air mass and unstable environment."
Commuter headaches
On Friday, 4 to 6 inches fell over a swath from West Ashley to downtown Charleston, the Weather Service said. An observer from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network recorded 8.76 inches of rain on Daniel Island, where cars were stranded on Seven Farms Drive.
"I've never measured this much rain," the volunteer said in the report, "except possibly during a hurricane."
Along with the flood warning for the coastal stretch of eastern Charleston County, an advisory had been issued for neighborhoods around Church Creek in West Ashley.
Cars went under water on North Charleston's south end.
In Charleston, vehicles were inundated on portions of Morrison Drive, East Bay Street and upper King Street, where employees at James Simons Elementary School reported flooding unlike anything they had seen there before. Water leaked into a home on Nassau Street, where waist-deep flooding was reported to the Weather Service.
On the bustling Calhoun Street, a sinkhole swallowed several feet of a traffic lane near East Bay Street.
In West Ashley, flooding prompted the closure of a Charleston County Public Library branch. At least one home and some businesses also saw flooding, said Wilbert, who urged residents to report damage to the city.
"We would like to know if this is happening," he said.
At the height of the storm, the Charleston Police Department urged travelers to delay their treks to the downtown area. Commuters from West Ashley and North Charleston reported two-hour journeys that normally take 20 minutes.
Some West Ashley residents didn't make it. Many were forced to park, get out and walk the rest of the way to their destinations.
Motorists trying to reach the downtown area from West Ashley were being sent back to where they came from, and eastbound traffic on Interstate 26 was pushed through a U-turn that took drivers back to the interstate.
If possible, motorists are asked to delay their travel into downtown Charleston this morning due to flooded streets. Updates will be given as soon as possible.#chsnews #scnews #chstrfc— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 20, 2018
'Really, really heavy rain'
In a statement, Charleston officials called the storm an "extreme flash flood." They were coordinating with a towing contractor to remove flooded cars from roads, they said. All public works crews set out into the field, clearing drains and sidewalks in hopes to hastening the water's retreat.
Wilbert said the speed of runoff for most of the city is dictated by gravity.
"These are really, really heavy rain events," he said. "We have gravity systems and gravity systems take time to drain."
Through Friday's wet weather unleashed significant disruption, scientists say such events are rain-soaked reminders about the impacts of a warming planet.
Warmer air holds more moisture. When water vapor condenses and falls as rain, it releases energy in the form of heat. This adds even more fuel to storms, creating the kinds of torrents we saw Friday and other recent rain bombs. In fact, a recent study revealed that the Southeast already has experienced a 27 percent increase in the number of downpours since 1958.
Morris, the West Ashley resident, said flooding wasn't a problem in his neighborhood until the historic, deadly floods of fall 2015. Since then, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Tropical Storm Irma in 2017 and a series of thunderstorms this summer have made flooding an expected fact of life. And he doesn't think a drainage system in his community that's designed to divert water into Wappoo Creek can keep up.
Morris said be believes in the effects of rising sea levels over the decades, but he has more immediate concerns.
"We're nervous about hurricane season," he said. "But to be honest, we're nervous about the next five days."