He was 11 years old, a foster care child living at an Upstate group home.
His mother's drug use, and father's absence, led state officials to step in. A treatment coordinator at the group home noted that the boy was eager to be accepted by his peers.
One night in March 2009, he and other boys at the home started throwing paper balls at one another. It then turned sexual.
The treatment coordinator later wrote that peer pressure contributed to the boy joining in with the others.
Staff at the Boys Home of the South found out. So did the boy's caseworker with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.
The boy, who The Post and Courier is not naming because of his age and the nature of the incidents, stayed at the group home for another two years. And the sexual acts continued.
Allegations of that nature were not rare at the now-defunct Boys Home of the South group home, then located between Greenville and the Georgia border. Nor were reports of abuse and neglect in the state's other group homes, monitored by overworked caseworkers.
But the result of a lawsuit regarding the boy's care is unusual. In addition to DSS, the boy's caseworker and her supervisor should have done more to protect him from harm, according to a federal jury. This spring, the state employees were found liable for his improper care, and each was ordered to pay thousands of dollars in damages.
Jay Elliott, an attorney who was not involved in the case but has worked on children protection cases in the state for over 30 years, said such findings were not unheard of nationally but he was “not aware of any successful verdicts against an individual caseworker in South Carolina.”
Issues continue
In January 2010 — 10 months after the episode with the sex acts — DSS caseworker Cassandra Daniels and her supervisor Ursula Best, reviewed the boy's case.
He had started at the Boys Home of the South in 2008. Daniels had been his caseworker since 2006.
Despite the incident, he was being supported by Boys Home of the South staff, Daniels noted in the 2010 assessment, and was to remain there.
"(The boy) is in a safe environment with no hazards noted," she wrote.
Meanwhile, after the case review, the incidents at the home continued.
In November 2010, a Boys Home of the South staff member came across the boy, and another, in the same bed during the night.
The boy, then 13, reported they had sex and that he had told the older boy, 16, to stop. The older teenager was arrested.
"He was holding onto me and I ran away out of the house," the boy told a sheriff's office investigator. He said he was bleeding and was scared that it would happen again.
The boy, who was taken to the emergency room days later, reported that he had sex with other residents at the home. Still, he remained at the group home until the following April, after another sexually-tinged incident.
"There was a consensus that the remaining child could be protected as long as the perpetrator had been removed," Daniels, the boy's caseworker, later said in a sworn deposition.
The issues at South Carolina group homes were documented in the 2015 Post and Courier investigation "Warehousing our children." The state was an outlier in placing young foster care children in homes and institutions. And state officials reviewed hundreds of allegations of child abuse and neglect in group homes, foster homes and other facilities every year.
The verdict
In May 2012, after an internal review, both Daniels and Best were disciplined by DSS in connection with the boy's case. Each received a 30-day suspension without pay.
Both later said in sworn testimony that they disagreed with the agency's decision. A lawyer representing them did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Best, the supervisor, said in a deposition that she and Daniels felt degraded when they received the letters.
But, in testimony, Best said she would have reacted more quickly if she knew more about what was going on at Boys Home of the South.
"At this point in time, in hindsight, I probably would have removed or never placed any of our children there, if I had of known that there was any sexual things going on," Best said.
The group home closed in 2014 after a high-profile child sex abuse lawsuit.
Daniels, the caseworker, said she did not have concerns about the boy's supervision at the home.
"Every time I was there, you know, staff was always present," she said. "So I can only speak for what I saw when I visited."
A jury in March believed both Best and Daniels could have done more. Along with the order for DSS to pay the boy $400,000 in damages, Best ($74,000) and Daniels ($60,000) were also ordered to pay damages for the boy's care.
A DSS spokeswoman declined to comment because legal matters in the case remain unresolved. She said that Best remains employed at the agency.
Now in his 20s, and living with an adopted family, the boy continues to see a counselor today for what happened to him at the group home. He has trouble trusting people and being in relationships. "And letting people into my bubble," he said in sworn testimony.
“We’ve got to figure out do we want to spend the money now or do we want to spend it the rest of their lives,” Robert Butcher, the boy's attorney said, said of the troubles with the state's foster care system. “It’s a vicious, vicious cycle.”
When asked in December by an attorney the young man said he liked Daniels, his former case manager, and felt that she cared for him.
"If you saw her today, would you give her a hug?" the attorney then asked him.
"Probably not," he said in a deposition. "Because she knew everything that was going on and she didn't do anything about it."