There's a new moon Tuesday night and that won't be ominous. It'll be spectacular.

The skies well darken like a theater for a triple feature of meteor showers. The Southern Delta Aquarid and the Alpha Capricornid showers are at their busiest. Meanwhile, the popular mid-summer Perseids shower is getting underway, according to the American Meteor Society and a number of other astronomy websites.

So anyone looking up could spot a fiery streak from any of the three, or from all three at once.

Even better for the cloud-iffy Charleston area, skies are forecast to keep mostly clear.

"The best time for viewing usually is after midnight," said Jim Hoffman of the Lowcountry Stargazers. "But I have found that any time after sunset can be good since some of the earliest meteors are some of the best with the brightest and longest trails."

Meteors, of course, are those fiery streaks across the sky when a loose chunk from a passing comet strikes the Earth atmosphere like a match getting lit.

They're not all fun and games. If a big enough chunk blasts into the ground it can be devastating. Asteroid 2019 last week skated past Earth about twice as close as the moon — missing the planet by a hair, in celestial terms. Its girth was wider than a football field, large enough for impact to have annihilated a metropolitan area.

An asteroid is just a big meteor.

The Aquarids and the Capricornids aren't very high profile and aren't showy. The Perseids are one of the busiest bursts of meteors each year, with showers capable of more than 100 flashes per hour. They are famous for "fireballs," very bright flaring meteors that sometimes end in an explosive flash.

The Perseids won't peak until about Aug. 12, but it'll be a full moon then — cutting down the number of flashes you're likely to see. This week, though, you could see as many as 14 per hour. In the midst of that, about 10 Aquarids could streak across the sky each hour, along with three to four Capricornids.

That's an average of about two meteors per minute. The Aquarids will appear to come more from the south, the Capricornids more from the north and the Perseids, well, technically the northeast but pretty well overhead.

So kick back and thrill.

"Anyone that wants to check it out should try to get to a dark site, put out a recliner and just look up," Hoffman said.