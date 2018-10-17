An October swelter that has people wiping their brows two weeks before Halloween will haunt us for another week.
A new high temperature record for Tuesday was set — 90 degrees — at the official station at Charleston International Airport, after the high for Monday was tied at 87 degrees.
A record isn't likely to be broken Wednesday, but the thermometer will get close. The high is forecast to be 87 degrees; the record is 91.
High temps will drop to the low 70s on Thursday as rainy weather moves through. But the heat returns over the weekend, then vanishes and comes back one more time next week, said meteorologist Doug Berry, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.
Let's pull the sheets off this ghost: It's the Bermuda High, that massive, hurricane-steering circulation of air usually found over the ocean during the summer.
"It's pretty unusual for this time of year, to be honest with you," Berry said. The highs are running 12 to 13 degrees above normal, he said.
But it's almost to be expected after months of make-you-sweat weather that among other horrors, has brought downtown Charleston a high of at least 80 degrees every day except one since May 29. That date was Oct. 12.