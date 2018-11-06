Unofficial results from Tuesday's election showed three incumbents winning a race to hold onto their seats while a human resources consultant won another seat on the Charleston County School Board.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting as of 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, incumbent board chair Kate Darby, vice chair the Rev. Eric Mack, and Cindy Bohn Coats held sizeable leads in their races for re-election, which would leave the balance of the often-divided board governing the state's second-largest school district largely unaffected.
Two East Cooper seats are contested in the election, and they will go to the top two vote recipients. Darby held the lead with 32.5 percent of the vote, followed by Joyce Green (26.1 percent) and Rambo (25.2 percent), according to the unofficial results posted at scvotes.org.
Green is a Mount Pleasant resident and owner of a human resources consulting company. She was previously appointed in 2016 to an advisory committee for Meeting Street Elementary @Brentwood, a unique North Charleston school formed in a partnership between the Charleston County School District and the private Meeting Street Schools.
The East Cooper seat was left vacant by outgoing board member Chris Staubes, who declined to run for re-election. Darby and Mack would both serve their second four-year terms; Coats would serve her third.
Green and the three incumbents received endorsements from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee, The Post and Courier editorial board, and the Charleston Coalition for Kids, a newly formed nonprofit group with backing from some of Charleston County's wealthiest and most politically connected residents.
Current school board member Michael Miller is not up for re-election until 2020, but he did run for Charleston County Register of Deeds as a Democrat Tuesday. If Miller wins the seat, he will be forced to step down from the school board and the Charleston County legislative delegation will appoint a replacement to serve the remaining two years of his term.
Miller was leading Republican candidate Tom Hartnett in the Register of Deeds race by a margin of more than 7,500 votes, according to the unofficial results.