Unnamed 'event' prompts emergency response at SC's Savannah River Site nuclear facility

An undisclosed incident prompted an emergency response Tuesday morning at the Department of Energy's Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

There was no sign of impacts beyond SRS boundaries, according to an announcement by Energy Department officials.

"All barricades remain open and site personnel are accounted for," officials said.

Entrances and exits to the site were closed before being reopened Tuesday morning after "something" happened in L-Area, according to the Aiken Standard.

L-Area houses spent nuclear fuel.

Amy Boyette, a spokeswoman for the site, said all vehicles are being inspected.

The Savannah River Site includes the now-canceled Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility. The project was intended to turn weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for nuclear power plants and cost taxpayers more than $8 billion before it was officially cancelled in 2018.

Contractors behind the failed project face a federal lawsuit after they allegedly misused federal funds intended to help workers relocate to South Carolina and Georgia.

Further information about Tuesday's incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.