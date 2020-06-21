Unity march honors Emanuel Nine, Walter Scott and George Floyd on-going in Charleston today

A unity march honoring the Emanuel Nine along with police victims Walter Scott and George Floyd is making its way through Charleston after beginning at the Charleston Maritime Center today on their way to Mother Emanuel AME Church.
The event was designed to honor the lives of the nine people killed at Mother Emanuel five years ago by a self-avowed white supremacist.
The lives of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis in May, and Walter Scott, who died in North Charleston in 2015, were also honored by the marchers.
Around 1 p.m., more than 100 people lined up near the Charleston Maritime Center, four to a row in order to stay six feet apart. Members of the Scott family, the Rev. Eric Manning and other leaders headed up the assembly.
Many held signs and shouted, “Black Lives Matter” as the group quickly grew to at least 200 people. Marchers also chanted “I can’t breathe,” and “no justice, no peace.”
By 1:15 p.m., marchers had reached the church, where heaps of bouquets were arranged to honor the nine lives lost five years ago.
The church's bells rang nine times in honor of the victims.
Marchers held their fists in the air and counted off 11 seconds for the victims of Emanuel and Floyd and Scott.
Many echoed calls for Marion Square’s John C. Calhoun statue to come down, which city council votes on Tuesday.
Cameron Singleton repeater that demand. Her mother died in the Emanuel massacre.
“She was defenceless,” Singleton said, saying Floyd’s and Scott’s death reminded her of what happened to her mother.
“There’s a history of hate in Charleston,” Singleton said. But with all the calls for change coming, she has hope that violence based on hate won’t be tolerated anymore.
Sam Skardon, a candidate for the S.C. state Senate, discussed the structural inequalities that produced a person like Dylann Roof who embraced white supremacy.
“Something that many of us in the white community don’t want to acknowledge is, we made that shooter,” he said.
“We grew up under statues of John C. Calhoun and not John Lewis,” he said. “We walk on streets named for Robert E. Lee and not Robert Smalls.”
Walter Scott’s brother, Rodney, said many marchers couldn’t imagine what it felt like to have to relive a family member’s death every day. He feels like he sees Walter gunned down every day, he said.
“It never stops,” Scott said. “We have to work together, fight together, to make change.”
“Every time, since day one when I saw my brother was gunned down, the only desire in our hearts was that no other family would have to go through this same tragedy,” Scott’s oldest brother Anthony said.
But four months later, nine were killed at Emanuel.
Check back with this developing story.