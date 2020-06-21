Unity march honors Emanuel Nine, Walter Scott and George Floyd in Charleston

A unity march honoring the Emanuel Nine along with police victims Walter Scott and George Floyd made its way through Charleston Sunday, calling for racial equality and an end to violence motivated by hatred.

Many repeated the call to take down the John C. Calhoun monument a few blocks away in Marion Square, which is considered a symbol of white supremacy.

Camryn Singleton repeated the demand. Her mother died in the Emanuel AME Church massacre five years ago.

“She was defenseless,” Singleton said, saying Floyd’s and Scott’s deaths reminded her of what happened to her mother.

“There’s a history of hate in Charleston,” Singleton said.

But with all the calls for change coming, she has hope that violence based on hate won’t be tolerated anymore.

The afternoon march began at the Charleston Maritime Center before heading to Mother Emanuel, where nine people were killed five years ago by a self-avowed white supremacist.

The lives of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis in May, and Walter Scott, who died in North Charleston in 2015, were also honored by the marchers.

Around 1 p.m., more than 100 people lined up near the Charleston Maritime Center, four to a row in order to stay six feet apart. Many held signs and shouted, “Black Lives Matter” as the group quickly grew to at least 200.

Marchers also chanted “I can’t breathe,” and “no justice, no peace.”

By 1:15 p.m., marchers had reached the church, where heaps of bouquets were arranged to honor the nine lives lost five years ago.

The church's bells rang nine times in honor of the victims.

Marchers later held their fists in the air and counted off 11 seconds for the victims of Emanuel, plus Floyd and Scott.

Several said they support taking down the Calhoun statue, which Charleston City Council will vote on during their Tuesday meeting.

Sam Skardon, a Democratic candidate for S.C. state Senate, discussed the structural inequalities that produced Dylann Roof, the Emanuel murderer who embraced white supremacy.

“Something that many of us in the white community don’t want to acknowledge is, we made that shooter,” he said.

“We grew up under statues of John C. Calhoun and not John Lewis,” Skardon said. “We walk on streets named for Robert E. Lee and not Robert Smalls.”

Several members of the Scott family spoke, along with family members of the Emanuel victims.

Walter Scott’s brother, Rodney, said many marchers couldn’t imagine what it felt like to have to relive a family member’s death every day. He feels like he sees Walter gunned down every day, he said, referring to the 2015 shooting of his brother by a North Charleston police officer.

“It never stops,” Scott said. “We have to work together, fight together, to make change.”

“Every time, since day one when I saw my brother was gunned down, the only desire in our hearts was that no other family would have to go through this same tragedy,” added Scott’s oldest brother Anthony.

But just a few months later, the Emanuel shooting happened.

Mayor John Tecklenburg spoke briefly, calling on other cities and towns to do racial bias audits. He encouraged marchers to call their City Council members to reinforce their feelings that the Calhoun statue should come down, and that Tuesday’s vote should be unanimous.

The march ended with a hymn at 2:30 p.m., and the repeated chants, "No justice, no peace" and "Black Lives Matter."

A resounding message of the march was that change couldn't end with signs and chants — it needs to translate to political action, like voting and contacting elected representatives, leaders of the march said.