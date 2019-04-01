For two decades, North Charleston's only Regal theater has welcomed customers with vivid colors and bright exterior lights, as well as popcorn and the latest flicks.
But the show could be closing soon.
A plan recently submitted for the 9-acre tract at 2403 Mall Drive, next to City Hall, calls for a 300-unit apartment complex complete with garage parking and a clubhouse with a pool.
On Friday, North Charleston residents Mokesha Blake and Shelly Suarez visited the Regal Cinemas Charles Towne Square 18 to see the popular horror movie "Us." They were surprised and somewhat saddened to learn that the curtain might be coming down soon on the theater.
“I come here at least 10 times a month," Suarez said. "I love this place.”
The plan, entitled Elan Montegue Apartment Development, was submitted by engineering firm Seamon Whiteside + Associates. Charleston-based Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC is the developer.
Adjacent to North Charleston's City Hall and near a Marriott hotel, the site plan includes 600 parking spaces with two garages for additional parking.
City officials said the plan is still under review, and the permitting process could take several months. But the site won't require a rezoning, so the project won't go before the city's Planning Commission or City Council.
The project is the most recent of several apartment developments under way across North Charleston. An additional 90 units were approved late last year for Mixson Charleston Apartments LLC at 4550 Mixson Ave., and a 274-apartment unit complex is in the works on Patriot Boulevard.
And those have been met with mixed reactions, too. Many residents on Patriot Boulevard recently complained that the new units there would add traffic to an already congested two-lane road. When North Charleston asked for public input last year as it prepares to update its 10-year comprehensive plan, residents cited managing growth and affordability as top concerns.
City Councilwoman Dorothy Williams, whose district includes the theater, noted that residents need somewhere to live. But as new and expensive residences in the area displace those who can't afford higher rents, she hopes the Mall Drive units will lease at a reasonable price.
“That's my only concern about the apartment buildings," she said. "I really hope it’s affordable."
Greystar didn't respond to requests Monday for comment.
The demolition of Regal would leave Northwoods Stadium Cinemas, across from Northwoods Mall, as the city's only remaining movie theater, though the theater at Citadel Mall is only about 10 miles from the Regal site.
West Ashley resident Lynn Comen said she visits Regal every Tuesday with friends for senior movie discounts. She couldn't believe there were plans to demolish the building.
"I'm very sad to hear that," she said. "I'd hate to see this go."
As growing numbers of people opt for digital streaming services such as Netflix, the revenue streams for movie chains have taken a hit in recent years. But even as technology improves the experience of watching a flick at home, some still prefer to go out.
"You got to get out of the house sometimes," Suarez said.