Unidentified human remains found in Dorchester County

Authorities are trying to identify human remains found Tuesday in Dorchester County.

Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, declined to say where the remains were beyond "in the upper end of the county."

Because of the ongoing investigation, Carson said he could not specify how, by whom or in what state the remains were found.

The sheriff's office is looking into all possible angles on the case, including whether the remains are tied to any missing-persons cases in the county.

But no definitive link to any prior missing-persons reports has been established, he said.

The remains were sent for an autopsy after they were found Tuesday afternoon.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said he could confirm the remains were that of an adult, but nothing further.

Deputies are working with Brouthers and the State Law Enforcement Division to identify the remains and a cause of death, Carson said.

Further information was not available Wednesday.

