Unidentified human remains found by deer hunters just outside St. George

Dorchester County deputies are investigating the discovery of human remains just outside of St. George.

Hunters who had been tracking a deer called authorities after they found the remains around Old St. George Road on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said on Tuesday.

Deputies said the remains have not been identified and it's unclear whether they're of a male or female. Officials are not sure how long the remains have been there, said Lt. Rick Carson, a sheriff's office spokesman.

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, more than 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year, with approximately 1,000 still unidentified a year after being discovered. The NamUs database contains nearly 20,000 open cases for missing persons.

Anyone who believes they may have information on the identity of the remains can contact the sheriff's office at 843-832-0350 or dispatchers at 843-873-5111.

No further information was available Tuesday.