You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Dorchester County News

Unidentified human remains found by deer hunters just outside St. George

  • Updated
Sheriff's crime scene tape for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy) (copy) (copy)

Dorchester County deputies are investigating the discovery of human remains just outside of St. George.

Hunters who had been tracking a deer called authorities after they found the remains around Old St. George Road on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said on Tuesday.

Deputies said the remains have not been identified and it's unclear whether they're of a male or female. Officials are not sure how long the remains have been there, said Lt. Rick Carson, a sheriff's office spokesman.

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, more than 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year, with approximately 1,000 still unidentified a year after being discovered. The NamUs database contains nearly 20,000 open cases for missing persons.

Anyone who believes they may have information on the identity of the remains can contact the sheriff's office at 843-832-0350 or dispatchers at 843-873-5111.

No further information was available Tuesday.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News