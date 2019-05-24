COLUMBIA — A bar in Columbia's nightlife district popular with college students will close later this year after the owner decided to withdraw his application for a liquor license renewal under pressure from residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.
On the second day of an administrative law court hearing Friday, attorneys representing Five Points bar Cover 3 and local residents protesting the bar's liquor license renewal announced that they had reached an agreement for the bar to close on Aug. 31.
Ken Allen, an attorney representing Cover 3 owner Max Manillo, said the bar's managers determined that continuing to press their case would not be worth it.
"It's a small place, it doesn't make much money," Allen said. "If they lost this case, they're out of business. If they won this case, they're looking at a long expensive appeal. So they decided it's best to just wind it down over the summer and close it up."
The decision came after attorney Chris Kenney, representing neighborhood leaders, began making the case Thursday that Cover 3's minimal food sales and marketing towards college students should prevent the bar from being allowed to continue serving liquor.
The S.C. Constitution says businesses must “engage primarily and substantially in the preparation and serving of meals” to receive a liquor license. The bar manger's own calculations found that just 0.07 percent of the bar's revenue over the past few years has come from food sales.
The University of South Carolina also was protesting the bar's liquor license renewal. Dean of Students Marc Shook testified that two students who had been hospitalized due to alcohol in the past two years said they bought their last drink from Cover 3.
Tom Gottshall, president of the neighborhood association for nearby University Hill, said the outcome for Cover 3 should serve as a warning to dozens of other other bars in the Five Points area.
"All these places are under scrutiny," Gottshall said. "The business model of serving underage students is not going to be tolerated."
Another liquor license protest hearing is upcoming for Five Points' most well-known bar, Group Therapy, owned by former USC star quarterback Steve Taneyhill and the namesake of Hootie & the Blowfish's upcoming concert tour.
This story is developing.