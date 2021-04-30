Uncovered: Lawmakers to look into John de la Howe revelations

Editor’s Note — The Index-Journal of Greenwood is one of the newspapers collaborating with The Post and Courier on the Uncovered project.
It seemed nothing short of miraculous.
In just two years, John de la Howe went from an adrift school for troubled children with crumbling buildings and questionable finances to South Carolina’s newest governor’s school.
But more than a decade after de la Howe shredded procurement paperwork a week before an audit — school officials told the state Division of Procurement Services that they mistakenly thought the documents had been scanned into a state system — questions about the agency’s contracts are again raising eyebrows.
“I’m shocked and surprised,” said state Rep. Anne Parks, a Democrat who represents portions of Greenwood and McCormick counties. “I thought things were back on track.”
The Lakelands’ newest lawmaker, state Sen. Billy Garrett, said “some of the things cause concerns for me.” The Republican’s three-county district includes the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
The Post and Courier’s Uncovered project brought to light that Sharon Wall, then interim president at John de la Howe, negotiated a new $1,500-a-day contract between de la Howe and consulting firm Student-Centered Education before leaving her state job to join Student-Centered Education and consult the school.
Within a year of leaving, state law precludes former public employees from accepting a job that “involves a matter in which the ... former public employee directly and substantially participated during his public service or public employment.”
Wall told the Charleston-based newspaper she didn’t realize joining the consulting firm was a problem.
“I do plead ignorance,” she said. “I follow the rules. I really did not know.”
The Post and Courier also detailed close ties between a de la Howe employee, Scott Mims, and contractor Shannon Philpott. Mims, who serves on Edgefield Town Council, opened Edgefield Asphalt & Concrete Co. nearly a decade ago, and Philpott has been a longtime employee. Philpott’s residential builder license is connected to the company and the online record for the license lists Mims’ home address.
As facilities and campus projects assistant, Mims was responsible for putting a number of projects out for bids. Philpott bid on two projects and received $70,000 in work, with Mims signing off on awarding both contracts and verifying that each project was completed.
Neither responded to requests for comment from The Post and Courier.
Codified in law as part of the “Rules of Conduct” for government workers, the state requires employees to inform their agency in writing if a potential conflict of interest arises, such as when an action would benefit someone they employ at a private business. When a conflict of interest arises, agencies are required to reassign duties when possible.
The law’s intent is to make it difficult for public employees to steer government dollars into their own pockets or to their family members and business associates. Violating the conflict of interest provision is not a crime but can lead to sanctions.
It is unclear whether the relationship was disclosed to de la Howe. The Index-Journal emailed questions to the agency late Wednesday about whether Mims and de la Howe complied with that section of law but had not received an answer as of Friday evening.
“It seems that ethically they have not been acting correctly,” Parks said.
Sen. Mike Gambrell, R-Anderson, said lawmakers have “put out some inquiries.”
“We in the Senate are concerned sufficient to look into it,” Garrett said. “And we are going to.”
Parks said blame lies with the de la Howe board.
“It goes back to the board,” Parks said. “Need to take a look at the board.”
After the board met behind closed doors for nearly three hours on Tuesday to discuss the coverage, Chairperson Hugh Bland spoke with the Index-Journal.
“Everything we’ve done here has been above the table,” he said. “I think we’ve put something up here the state can be proud of.”
Bland and de le Howe President Tim Keown insisted The Post and Courier’s reporting was unfair, pointing to it dredging up the school’s troubled history and detailing a strong Edgefield connection.
Garrett, however, was glad to see the Uncovered story and subsequent reporting.
“I’d like to thank the Index-Journal for the good reporting job you guys did along with The Post and Courier,” Garrett said. “How else would we have known?”
Still, Garrett said he has “faith in this Governor’s School.”
“Hopefully, there are no problems there.”