SUMTER — Ja Morant was overlooked in high school at Crestwood High in Sumter. Now the world will be watching.
Morant was chosen as the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday by the Memphis Grizzlies, cementing his rise from a backyard court in the small Sumter County town of Dalzell to the top ranks of basketball.
Morant credited his family for giving him the confidence to rise from humble origins and getting him prepared for Thursday's big moment.
"I had the right people with me," Morant said.
Family members and neighbors gathered at a Sumter nightclub let out a thunderous cheer to celebrate the announcement of his selection. Several people wore his number 12 on jerseys across the room.
"It was the ultimate thrill," said family friend Darren Skinner.
Relatives and friends suggested Morant has the right makeup to remain level-headed despite his ascension to the ranks of NBA star.
Morant should remain the same young man that everyone remembers being the smallest kid on the basketball court, said aunt Sheila Singleton.
"He's absolutely one of the most humble persons I've ever met," she said.
Only Zion Williamson of Duke, considered a once-in-a-generation talent, was picked ahead of the Murray State star. Not long ago, the two products of South Carolina played together for the same travel team; now they are franchise players for in the NBA.
Thursday's pick is pretty heady stuff for a player who was mostly ignored by most recruiters and scouting services. South Carolina was the only college from a Power Five conference to offer him a scholarship.
Instead, Morant went to Murray State in a small western Kentucky town where he became a national sensation with his ambidextrous passing and huge vertical leap. He averaged 24.5 points and 10 assists per game during his sophomore year as he led Murray State to a 28-5 season and an upset of fifth seed Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
NBA scouts love his athletic potential. They value his mix of on-court vision to pass and ability to score on the dribble though some consider his jump shot something to be improved for the pro game.
The Grizzlies this week traded point guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz, seemingly clearing the way for Morant to take over the reins of the team the missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record. The Grizzlies are in the middle of a roster revamp, adding Morant and having another first-round pick.
Even before Morant's pick was announced, basketball fans across South Carolina were looking forward to the next step in his basketball ascent.
"I’m one of many in Sumter who’s ready to order my #12 @NBA jersey!" wrote state Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter on Twitter.
At Thursday's party, former teammate Reginald Davis remembered a young man who had the skills to score but also a drive to make his teammates better.
Despite his own huge talent, Morant always tried to make teammates better, said Davis, who played with him in middle school, high school and travel team.
"Basically, he was a leader all day long," Davis said.
Morant's success should prompt more people to come look at the talent in the region.
"This is something Sumter needed," family friend Dominick West said.