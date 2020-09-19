U.S. surgeon general, SC leaders kick off COVID testing blitz

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s first federally backed COVID-19 “surge” testing blitz could see up to 70,000 people screened for the highly contagious disease through early October, converting a university baseball stadium and city park here into mobile prevention sites.

But even with the additional resources and greater access to testing in the capital region, public health officials including the nation’s top doctor urged people to continue wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hygiene in the battle against coronavirus.

“These three simple health measures really are all we need to drive this virus down and to be able to reopen more places and to keep them open,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Saturday afternoon at Columbia’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park which along with the University of South Carolina’s baseball stadium — Founders’ Park, will host the tests.

The tests are self-administered and carry average turnaround times of 24 to 48 hours.

On top of common sense preventative health steps, however, the added testing capacity — which is available to people regardless whether they have symptoms — will help keep the coronavirus from spreading.

“The actions that you’re taking to protect people truly are saving lives,” Adams said.

The Palmetto State is benefiting from an initiative between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, USC, the city of Columbia and S.C.’s own public health agency to conduct the testing, which launched Sept. 19 and runs through Oct. 3. Officials said capacity exists for 5,000 tests a day, the equivalent of daily testing rates statewide.

Officials are hopeful they can hit that number, which could help identify possible coronavirus hotspots should an abnormal number of tests come back positive.

Saturday’s announcement came as the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths and 706 more infections, bringing the total number of South Carolinians sickened to just more than 134,000.

To date, the state has conducted more than 1.2 million tests, said interim DHEC director Brannon Traxler, adding to the more than 100 million that have been completed nationally.

“If we want to return to a sense of normalcy after this pandemic is over, we must act more aggressively now than we ever before,” Traxler said. “Together, we can completely reverse our fortunes.”

Adams also touted the eventual release of a coronavirus vaccine, saying one could come to market “no later than” early 2021.

“I will be among the first in line when I have an opportunity to get a COVID vaccine, because I know it will be safe. I know it will be effective,” he said.

An aggressive push into the state using federal resources was announced earlier this month at USC, a school that has begun using saliva-based testing to monitor for COVID-19.

USC received initial approval for its test Aug. 14. The school began offering it to any student or employee two days earlier, the same day the federal government stopped requiring FDA preauthorization for such lab-developed COVID-19 tests and transferred authority to states. USC’s lab received DHEC certification for saliva-based tests in July.

The state’s flagship university has seen 2,294 total cases on its Columbia campus since Aug. 1, with 170 active, according to data on USC’s website.

“Testing is so important. It just sends the right message to our students and to our faculty and staff, to our entire community that we care,” USC President Bob Caslen said on Saturday.

Registration ahead of time is required at doineedacovid19test.com. Here is the testing schedule:

Founders Park (USC’s baseball stadium), 431 Williams St.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing available

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21-Sept. 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.

Walk-up testing only

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21-Oct. 3