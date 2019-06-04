The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up the case of the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, during a traffic stop four years ago.

The ex-cop, Michael Slager, appealed his case to the nation's highest court in April after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at the beginning of this year upheld the embattled ex-lawman's 20-year sentence.

The Supreme Court on Monday published its list of cases accepted — just three — added to the next term's docket. Slager's was among the more than 100 that were denied. No additional documentation articulating the justices' denial has been published.

Scott's death in April 2015 garnered attention across the country and contributed to a national dialogue surrounding use of police force against black civilians.

It was on April 4 when Slager pulled over Scott's vehicle for a defective brake light. The former officer pulled out his taser, and a fight broke out. A video captured by a witness showed the two struggling, although conflicting reports would later surface about who may have been the aggressor in the brawl.

Defense attorneys said Slager was beaten and that Scott grabbed for the officer's Taser. When it fell to the ground, Scott fled on foot. Slager fired eight shots at the man running away from him. Five bullets struck him. Slager was arrested and charged in Scott's murder when the video became public three days later.

Slager's case first reached trial in 2016, except jurors became deadlocked which resulted in a mistrial. In May 2017, the ex-cop and his defense team reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation for using excessive force when he shot Scott, 50. The plea also saw to it that the separate state murder charge was dismissed.

Slager was sentenced in December 2018 and is incarcerated in a Colorado federal prison where he is expected to be released in 2034.